Big Brother 2023 holds house Hunger Games with eviction twist

Big Brother has aired a Hunger Games-themed twist that saw one housemate nominated for eviction and another gain immunity.



Following the first double eviction of the series, Big Brother revealed a tie-in with the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, that would influence the nominees for the series's next eviction.

"For today's task, the housemates will take part in Big Brother's very own Hunger Games," the dreaded voiceover told housemates.

The housemates split into two 'districts' to compete against each other in various tasks, and Big Brother revealed that one housemate from the winning district would gain immunity from the next eviction – and one housemate from the losing district would be nominated for the next eviction.

The two teams consisted of District A – Chanelle, Tom, Matty, Henry and Noky – and District B – Olivia, Jenkin, Jordan, Trish and Yinrun.



Up first, Chanelle and Olivia took part in a balancing task that Chanelle won after Olivia tipped the table over.



Tom and Jenkin then faced off in a strength-based challenge. They had to hold two heavy rocks up on a pulley system, with Jenkin losing, meaning that the Blue Team was behind by two losses.

For the third and final trial, the remaining six housemates faced off in teams of three. They had to gather as many roses of their own team's colour from around an arena of rubble.

Following the third task, Big Brother revealed that District A had won the Hunger Games – and they then nominated Chanelle to gain immunity from the next eviction.

District B then had to decide which of them should face eviction. Jordan volunteered for his own name to be put forward for eviction. Jenkin then followed suit, and Yinrun did the same, giving an emotional speech about not wanting to be forgotten in the house.

Jenkin and Olivia voted for Jordan, who voted for Jenkin. Yinrun and Trish also voted for Jenkin, meaning he was nominated for eviction.

Elsewhere in the episode, the love triangle between Henry, Jordan and Matty reached a head when Jordan blanked Henry for the majority of the episode, after Henry overheard him having a conversation with Matty about the situation. Jordan later apologised.

Big Brother airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Each episode is followed by Big Brother Late & Live at 10pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

