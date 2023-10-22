When is the Big Brother 2023 final?





If, like us, you haven’t been able to get enough of all things Big Brother since it returned at the start of October, you may have wondered when the Big Brother 2023 final will air.

Even though we don't want it to end anytime soon, here’s what we know about the upcoming last episode of this series.

What is Big Brother 2023?

In case you weren’t already aware, the iconic reality show Big Brother has been rebooted this year, with it airing on ITV instead of Channel 4 or Channel 5, as it previously did. It's been five years since it was last on our screens and it has certainly come back with a bang!

AJ Odudu and Will Best are co-hosting the series and the famous voice of Big Brother, Marcus Bentley, has returned as the show’s narrator.

16 housemates were chosen, from the 18,000 who applied, with them battling it out to see who will take home the £100,000 prize money.

And the eliminations have already begun. But who will make it to the very last day?

When does Big Brother 2023 finish?

According to ITV, the series will air over six weeks. So, it is highly likely that the final week will air around the week of 13th November. Going by this logic, the final could play out on Friday 17th November 2023.

That means we’re around a month away from finding out who the eventual winner will be. Who are you rooting for?

What time is Big Brother 2023 on?

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX Monday to Friday and Sunday nights at 9pm. There’s also Big Brother: Late & Live which airs at 10pm, directly after the main show.

And if that’s not enough Big Brother action for you, the Big Brother: Live Stream is available to watch on ITVX.

