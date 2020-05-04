The Big Book Weekend: a literary festival in your own home

Photograph: Ricardo Maldonado Rozo/EPA

Would Robert Webb really have ripped open his shirt to show me the scar from his recent open heart surgery had we been, as planned, in a room full of hundreds of people? As with so many coronavirus curveballs, we will never know, but it was certainly a striking moment. I was talking to Webb about his debut novel, Come Again, for the Big Book Weekend, a virtual literary festival dreamed up by novelist Kit de Waal and Bookseller journalist Molly Flatt, and produced in association with BBC Arts and the online event organiser myVLF.com. Running from 8 to 10 May on bigbookweekend.com, it will feature 27 author events, each of which should have taken place at one of this year’s now cancelled or postponed literary festivals. Highlights include Bernardine Evaristo in conversation with Mairi Kidd (from Glasgow’s Aye Write festival), AL Kennedy and Ailsa Cox (WoWFest) and Neil Gaiman and Sam Weller (Bath festival).

The idea struck De Waal as she watched the waves of event cancellations – but it’s not simply a question of replacing what was already in process. “Not everyone can get to a literary festival – they can be expensive and exclusive,” she told me. “A £10 ticket – even for your favourite author – is a bridge too far for many.” And, she added, for the Big Book Weekend you don’t even have to get dressed. (Audiences, that is. I understand interviewers and authors are still expected to wear something, even if they end up unbuttoning.)

Getting creative with content is something all festivals are beginning to work on. I recently participated in Cambridge’s Listening festival (at which I should have been interviewing Webb), a weekend of livestreams and talks with authors. For the tech unsavvy, it can be nerve-racking, but it’s fascinating how quickly you get used to asking someone about the writing of their book while also nudging the door with your foot so the cat doesn’t get in and angling your head to ameliorate the lockdown double-chin situation.

With the future of mass gatherings so uncertain, innovation will be the key to survival. Now I’m off to invent a solution to a related problem: how to find a convivial replacement to the post-event green room celebrations.