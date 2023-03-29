A big biscuit brand and a milkshake bar are coming to downtown Raleigh

A hip biscuit brand and a milkshake bar are opening new locations in downtown Raleigh.

The Triangle will get its first Biscuit Belly and The Yard Milkshake Bar locations as early as this summer.

The pair of restaurants will join the massively redeveloped Seaboard Station, which is in the midst of a $500 million mixed-use overhaul at the hands of Washington, DC developer Hoffman & Associates.

Biscuit Belly comes to Raleigh

The Kentucky-born Biscuit Belly will open its first North Carolina location in Seaboard Station.

The counter service biscuit brand will open a new shop that’s nearly 3,000 square feet.

Biscuit Belly specializes in towering biscuit sandwiches, including a spectrum of chicken biscuits from Nashville hot to Bourbon maple syrup, fried green tomatoes or brisket. There are also plates of biscuits and gravy, made with either sausage or mushrooms, and brunch level appetizers like sausage and cheddar tater tots and “Bonuts,” a kind of biscuit doughnut hole.

Biscuit Belly is currently in four states, with most of its eight locations in Kentucky.

NC’s first Yard Milkshake Bar

The Yard Milkshake Bar is also opening its first North Carolina location in Raleigh, adding to its other 25 spots nationwide.

The new milkshake bar will be 1,700 square feet and might be the Triangle’s first restaurant to be owned by local food influencers, with Raleigh’s The Yard owned by Briana and Roger Kornegay, who more than 88,000 followers know as “@RaleighFoodTrap” on Instagram.

Cookout might be the only place with a larger milkshake menu than The Yard.

At The Yard, there’s an epic menu for sweets fans, centered around 18 different milkshakes, plus seasonal specials. There’s also hand-dipped ice cream, toppings including a menu of cookie dough flavors and cookie dough bars and sundaes.

More additions to Seaboard and Peace Street

Seaboard Station previously announced a rooftop bar, High Rail, in the Hyatt House Hotel and will also add eyeglass shop The Eye Institute.

The new restaurants continue a boom on Peace Street following the addition of several high profile dining and drinking spots in Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow development. That project just a few blocks looks to add new locations of The Crunkleton, Milklab, New Anthem Brewing, tapas restaurant Madre and has already opened Midwood Smokehouse.

The new Seaboard Station looks to open its new restaurants this summer as the first phase of the redevelopment is completed.