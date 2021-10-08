'Big birds' soar in the skies! Indian Air Force celebrates its 89th anniversary

The parade on the occasion of Air Force Day took place at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Each year on 8 October, the country marks Indian Air Force Day and it is celebrated with zeal and fervours across the bases in the country. Modern jets such as the Rafale, Su-30MKI, Apache and Tejas were part of the parade at Hindon Air Base. Image Courtesy: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

The Chinook Helicopter carrying a canon also featured during the parade, displaying the IAF's might. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat were present a the event. Image Courtesy: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges." Image Courtesy: @IAF_MCC/Twitter

