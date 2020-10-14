Big Bird talks new Sesame Street podcast 'Foley & Friends,' life in lockdown and birdseed banana bread

All the greats are starting podcasts in quarantine: Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Foley the Sound Maker Monster.

Wait, who's Foley? Well, she's a fuzzy purple monster and newest Sesame Street character, who along with her sidekick Mikee the Microphone, co-hosts "The Sesame Street Podcast with Foley & Friends." The educational, kid-centered podcast is on Audible now, with new 15-minute episodes released each Tuesday and Thursday starting Oct. 20.

"Foley & Friends" is the iconic children's show's first podcast, with episodes featuring original songs, games, jokes, lessons, and visits from beloved characters Big Bird, Elmo and Cookie Monster in every episode.

Ahead of the 15-episode first season, Big Bird called USA TODAY from his nest on Sesame Street to talk about the podcast, life in lockdown and more.

Hey! How's your morning been?

Big Bird: It's pretty good! I woke up very early 'cause I'm an early bird. I had my birdseed, and now I'm talking to you.

Well, thanks so much for your time! So what was your reaction when Foley asked you to be on the podcast?

Big Bird: I was so excited! Foley gets some pretty big stars. When I visited, she was interviewing the letters A, B and C. Doesn't get much bigger than that!

Have you ever been on a podcast before?

Big Bird: I've never been on a podcast like Foley's. What makes her podcast different is that it's really just a bunch of my friends. It makes you feel really at home.

Elmo pops in during every episode to tell jokes. Does he ever test material on you beforehand?

Big Bird: Oh, Elmo, he's always telling jokes! Here's one he told me today: How can you tell that the ocean is friendly?

How?

Big Bird: It waves! Get it?

(Laughs.) That's great. Oscar said his favorite podcast is "This American Trash." What are some of your favorite podcasts?

Big Bird: Oh, well, let's see. I've been meaning to check out "Beakonomics." But my Granny Bird likes "My Favorite Mallard."

If you and your teddy bear, Radar, ever had a podcast, what would the two of you talk about?

Big Bird: I would like a podcast where we talk about traveling and all the fun places Radar and I want to visit. I've been to many, many cities across America and visited a whole bunch of friends, but I'd like to try to go outside of America. That might be fun.

Would you like to be a guest on "Foley & Friends" again?

Big Bird: Yeah, I'd love to go back on Foley's show! Maybe next time we could talk about nature or music or using our imaginations. That's fun!

And how are you and your friends doing in quarantine?

Big Bird: Well, we're doing OK. As you know, things are a little different. But we're all doing our part to help everybody stay healthy and safe.

