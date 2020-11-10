Big (Bird) news! 'Sesame Street' returns for Season 51 with Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, more celebs

Sunny days sweepin' the clouds away will be here once more.

USA TODAY can exclusively reveal that the 51st season of "Sesame Street" will debut Thursday on HBO's streaming service, HBO Max. Famous faces, who have found their way to "where the air is sweet" and will be featured during the 35-episode season include NBA superstar Steph Curry and his wife, cookbook author Ayesha Curry, "Insecure" co-creator and star Issa Rae, country artist Kelsea Ballerini, "Pose" actor Billy Porter, actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld, and musical artist Maggie Rogers. Episodes will release weekly on the platform on Thursdays, and the season will air on PBS KIDS in the fall of 2021.

In Rae's appearance, she portrays a queen and voices the part of her puppet daughter, for whom the queen wants to build a play castle. The voice is "super funny" says executive producer Ben Lehmann. Rogers appears on a camping episode in which the gang has an outdoor sleepover in Abby's garden and sings about the wonders of the night, like nocturnal animals and glimmering stars.

Lehmann also counts Steinfeld's tune about perseverance – “I Wonder, What If, Let’s Try” (debuting on Nov. 26) – as a highlight of the season.

Big Bird talks new Sesame Street podcast 'Foley & Friends,' life in lockdown and birdseed banana bread

Ayesha Curry on 'horrifying' injury from dish in new cookbook, being a fit 'bread pudding princess'

Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld lends her pipes for the tune “I Wonder, What If, Let’s Try." More

"Our curriculum for this season is about playful problem-solving, positive approaches to learning which is about trial and error and not giving up," Lehmann says. "We came up with this really cool ditty that accompanies the shows... that goes: “I Wonder. What If? Let’s Try” and along with incorporating it as part of the storytelling we also made this beautiful song with Hailee Steinfeld that’s gonna be an anthem for the season."

Lehmann says those at "Sesame Street" wanted to communicate to young viewers that flubs are perfectly fine.

Kids can feel "a lot of pressure" to get things right, he said, and Sesame Street wants to send the message "It's OK to have a mess up, and it’s OK if one thing doesn’t work. The beauty of learning is to try a different thing."

Learning about resiliency can help kids deal with change, something they've had a lot of during this tumultuous year, Lehmann said. "It's really gonna be powerful during the pandemic to be able to have those lessons for kids to so that they understand that it’s OK – things can be bumpy. But if you try and give your best effort, you’ll get there."

"Sesame Street" episodes with star-power:

Nov. 19: Maggie Rogers

Nov. 26: Hailee Steinfeld

Dec. 10: Issa Rae

March 25: Steph and Ayesha Curry

April 1: Billy Porter

June 17: Kelsea Ballerini

Book club: Malala Yousafzai, Steph Curry, Richard Branson among celebs hosting new themed book clubs

The 50 best TV shows to watch on HBO Max right now: From 'Friends' to 'Big Bang' to 'Insecure'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Sesame Street': Steph Curry, Hailee Steinfeld appear on new season