Big banks are turning customer contempt into an art form

HSBC is nothing if not well-meaning – an organisation whose purpose is “opening up a world of opportunity” for customers.



Yet sadly that pledge doesn’t seem to apply to those looking for a mortgage.

On Thursday afternoon, the bank unceremoniously pulled all products for new borrowers sold through broker channels with just a few hours notice. Prompted by a stampede of customers seeking to lock in deals before interest rates jump again, the move sparked another bout of panic in an already fragile market.

With lenders increasingly jittery, interest rates expected to go up yet further, household incomes contracting and Michael’s Gove’s “green tape” reforms stopping planning approvals of new houses dead in their tracks, the housing market could be heading for a deep freeze.

Brokers were rightly furious at HSBC’s antics. One said the sudden move made it “nearly impossible for brokers to service clients properly”. Another described it as “very unfair on clients and brokers”.



Then again, none of this is really a surprise any more. The big banks have turned customer contempt into an art form, particularly since the economic cycle viciously turned and the industry quickly prioritised protecting its own interests.

In the words of MPs on the Treasury select committee, the savings accounts rates that some of the biggest banks and building societies are offering during a new era of rapidly rising interest rates are nothing short of “measly”.

In fact, that description risks being generous. Some rates currently on offer are woefully lower than the base rate, which determines how much commercial lenders receive on deposits at the Bank of England.

Yet despite residing at a 14-year-high, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee has pointed out that the so-called “pass-through” to savers has been “unusually weak”.

While the Bank Rate has gone up on 12 separate occasions and jumped a total of 4.4 percentage points since the end of 2021, the average rate on an easy-access account has climbed just 1.4 percentage points over the same timeframe.

The lowest-paid savings account on the market is Virgin Money’s everyday saver account, which incredibly is still paying just 0.25pc to customers having not implemented a single rate rise since the Bank of England’s tightening began.

Harriett Baldwin, Treasury committee chairman, accused the banks of squeezing “loyal customers ... to bolster profit margins” – an accusation that few account holders would surely take issue with.



The Financial Conduct Authority has expressed similar concerns and warned that unless its concerns are addressed lenders face “onerous interventions”.



The latest backlash has prompted the usual excuses, none of which stacks up. Virgin Money boss David Duffy told MPs that the bank’s everyday saver was different to a normal savings account because customers could use it to make payments as well – a risible defence if ever there was one.

Still, it wasn’t as bad as the explanation from Santander boss Mike Regnier, who said savings rates decisions were based on the need to invest in its services, including its 450 branches, as if it was down to customers to subsidise store refurbishments during a cost of living crisis.

But what really leaves the big banks without a leg to stand on is the way most have wasted little time, if any in some cases, in passing on the agony of higher interest rates when it comes to mortgages.

Remember the spectacular fallout from the “Kami-kwaze” mini-Budget? High street lenders couldn’t wait to ramp up the cost of home loans in the weeks that followed. Some stopped lending altogether.

In other cases, banks have hiked rates merely in anticipation of the base rate going up, rather than waiting for it to actually happen.

It’s a form of greedflation – their version of the rocket-and-feather approach that drivers have long had to suffer at the petrol pump.

What’s particularly galling is that this behaviour appears to be far more prevalent the higher up the food chain you go.

While the largest banks take borrowers for a ride, many of their smaller rivals are offering some very attractive returns, albeit often with certain restrictions.

At Saffron building society, customers can get a fixed 9pc rate on one account, while Skipton building society is offering 7.5pc on another.

Accusations of profiteering have been strenuously denied by the industry but much of what has been taking place looks cynically opportunistic at best, and it’s particularly hard to square some of it with the financial sector’s supposed embrace of ethical practices.

A quick glance at any of the websites of the big banks and you will come across no end of commitments to helping customers through the current squeeze, from advice on buying a home and managing your mortgage to whole sections dedicated to those with money worries.

But customers don’t care about any of that when they’re being taken for a ride. They just want to be treated fairly.

With the Bank of England expected to raise rates again before the end of the month, Britain’s banks have been put firmly on notice.

