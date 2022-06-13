Big Bang's T.O.P Announces Launch of His Wine Label, T'SPOT

After unveiling the name of his wine label T'SPOT, Big Bang's T.O.P has announced more information on the upcoming launch.

"Here it is -- T’SPOT. I hope to share my passion for wine with as many people as possible," the K-pop star shared on Instagram, along with the hashtag #Winter2022 to tease the inaugural release of his wine. The caption accompanies an image of the musician's bottled wine, which was previously revealed to be produced in France by Thunevin with artwork by sculptor Kohei Nawa. The bottle dons a simple design with black-and-white artwork by Nawa from his "Direction" series.

The South Korean artist additionally included a snippet of his interview with Prestige Hong Kong, where he shares: "It started when I was going through some tough times, as a way to pay back fan support. I came up with this idea that I wanted to share some good wines at a reasonable price. It doesn’t have to be only for certain people out there -- I want to share with everyone." As revealed in the cover story, the wine is expected to launch at an affordable price point.

Stay tuned as we learn more about the launch of T'SPOT.

DISCLAIMER: We discourage irresponsible and/or underage drinking. Drink responsibly and legally.