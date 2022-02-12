Big Bang's Kaley Cuoco shares Flight Attendant season 2 set photos

Photo credit: HBO

Former Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has shared an exciting update about The Flight Attendant season two.

Cuoco has shared never before seen photos from the set of the HBO drama with her fellow cast members on her Instagram account.

She shared three different photo collections, writing on the first photo: "Just a few more days left on this season two flight! These are just a few humans who have made it so special, and I will miss them with my whole heart."

"Expect more photo dumps comin' at you! Bittersweet ending season two. So proud of what we did!"

Her other photos feature Cuoco and her co-stars having fun on set during and after filming, and in some cases even napping and making dumb faces with each other.

Her co-star Mo McRae, who plays Benjamin Berry, commented: "Thank you for keeping it so damn fun every day!"

Shane Evans actor Griffin Matthews wrote: "Werk Wife I love you."

Sadly, her fun updates did not answer a burning question for fans: when season two will air.

The Flight Attendant, which sees Cuoco play the titular character and starts with her waking up in a hotel bed with a dead man and no memory of the previous night, was originally supposed to be a limited series.

However, the popularity of the show led to HBO renewing it for a second season.

Cuoco has found success with The Flight Attendant after playing Penny on sitcom The Big Bang Theory for 12 years.

She previously appeared on 8 Simple Rules, Charmed, The Wedding Ringer, Why Him?, Brandy & Mr. Whiskers, Bratz, and Harley Quinn. She is set to star in The Man from Toronto and Meet Cute later this year.

The Flight Attendant, based on the book of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, airs on Sky Max and NOW in the UK and HBO Max in the US.

