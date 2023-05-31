The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco announces death of beloved dog

Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco has announced the death of her beloved pet chihuahua.

Sharing a series of sweet pictures of her dog to Instagram yesterday (May 31), The Big Bang Theory star wrote: "'A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than he loves himself'. My sweetest Dump Truck, saying goodbye to you has deeply pierced my soul.

"You were with me during some of the hardest moments I’ve had in my life. You brought endless joy to everyone that met you, and kissed my nose when I needed it most. You were as special as it gets and I’m so grateful we found each-other."

"Please tell Norman I miss him every day and will cherish you both forever," she added about her other late dog.

Many stars shared their sympathies in the comment section, as Cuoco's Big Bang Theory co-star Kunal Nayyar responded: "So sad. Love you sis".

Mean Girls' Lacey Chabert wrote: "I’m so sorry. Huge hugs to you guys," while Twilight actor Taylor Lautner added: "So so sorry you guys."

The heartbreaking news comes shortly after Cuoco announced that she has become the co-founder of a new pet care company.

Inspired by her beloved dog Norman, who sadly passed away in 2021, the brand will focus on "clean, well-made dog products."

"Created in his honour, @ohnorman is all about giving our furry friends the love and care they deserve," Cuoco wrote on Instagram when announcing the new career move earlier this month.

"Oh Norm, this one's for you! head over and follow @ohnorman to get involved and to see what's coming! You don't wanna miss out!"

In other happy news, Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed a baby girl into the world in March.

