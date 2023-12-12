'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci reveals lung cancer diagnosis: 'I've never smoked a cigarette'

Kate Micucci revealed she's been diagnosed with lung cancer.

"Big Bang Theory" star Kate Micucci revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The actress and singer shared a TikTok on Saturday of her sitting in a hospital bed after surgery to remove cancerous cells. "I'm in the hospital, but it's because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early," she said.

"It's really weird, because I've never smoked a cigarette in my life, so it was a surprise," Micucci continued. "But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good."

The "Garfunkel and Oates" star added that she'll "probably be moving slow for a few weeks," but is excited to get back to painting.

Micucci also included a video of her taking a walk through the hospital while hooked up to an IV as she admired the building's artwork.

Kate Micucci said she's never smoked amid her lung cancer diagnosis.

Lung cancer accounts for one in five cancer-related deaths in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Active smokers and people who have previously smoked are the most at risk for the diagnosis.

It is rare for people who have never smoked to be diagnosed, but it can happen due to genetics or being exposed to radon, asbestos, secondhand smoke, air pollution and more, per the ACS.

'Home Alone' star Ken Hudson Campbell has successful surgery for cancer after crowdfunding

Micucci answered a fan question in the comments section of her TikTok, revealing what caused her to do a screening.

"I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high," she explained. "So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that's where the spot in my lung was noticed."

Comedian Tom Green commented, "Get well soon best wishes and good luck with your recovery."

In addition to Micucci's roles on "Big Bang Theory" and "Garfunkel & Oates," she's done voice-over work for numerous movies and films including "Mickey Mouse Funhouse," "Doc McStuffins: The Doc and Bella Are In!" and voicing Velma Dinkley in various "Scooby-Doo!" projects.

Story continues

Micucci is also a singer-songwriter, recently releasing the children's album "My Hat" in November.

'I'm crushing big-time, Daphne!': Fans cheer as new 'Scooby-Doo' depicts Velma as queer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Big Bang Theory' star Kate Micucci has surgery for lung cancer