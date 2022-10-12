The Big Bang Theory: What happened after Jim Parsons ‘blindsided’ co-stars with news of his exit?

A new oral history of The Big Bang Theory has disclosed how Jim Parsons apparently “blindsided” his co-stars with his decision to exit.

Jessica Radloff’s forthcoming book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit casts a light on the dramatic conclusion to the hit series, which came to an end in 2019 after 12 seasons.

As per Yahoo! Entertainment, Parsons – who played the character of Sheldon – told Radloff: “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do more seasons [of Big Bang] after the twelfth.

“I was ready to… get out of the security of the show to fully find out what was next for me.”

Parson’s co-star Simon Helberg, who played Howard Wolowitz in the series, likewise felt ready to leave but insisted that both he and Parsons did not believe their departures would bring an end to the show as a whole.

“That didn’t mean that we, in any way, expected that the show would certainly end or that there wouldn’t be any kind of attempt from the producers or the studio or the network to keep the show running, whether or not we were involved,” Helberg said in the book.

The producers, however, did not want to continue without Parsons, who told them of his decision after the table read for the season 12 premiere.

“There was never a question about continuing on without him,” executive producer Steve Malaro said. “The show was this ensemble, and the thought of doing some strange version without him didn’t seem right.”

(CBS Television Distribution)

Radloff noted that the producers waited almost a week before telling the rest of the cast, after which Kaley Cuoco – who played Penny – went to series creator Chuck Lorre in tears.

“We cried for hours,” she said in the book. “We thought we were going to do another year, so all of a sudden your life kind of flashes before your eyes. I looked at Chuck and said, ‘What are we going to do?’ I couldn’t breathe. It just felt like a death.”

Cuoco and Jonathan Galecki, who played her love interest Leonard, were apparently so upset about the news that filming became uncomfortable.

“None of them were talking between scenes,” Molaro said. “Kaley could barely make eye contact with Jim during the run through, but they got through it.”

Speaking about the awkward situation, Galecki told Radcliffe that the cast did not object Parson’s choice to leave but that they were unhappy that their co-star did not approach them first before telling the producers.

“I just disagreed with how it was handled,” the actor said about the meeting during which they were informed of the news. "We thought we were going into Chuck’s office to talk about renegotiating, and then Chuck tossed the baton to Jim. And Jim was shocked and obviously caught off guard.”

Showrunner Steve Holland added that the cast did not want to “end” the series on an “ugly” note.

“If this was going to be the last season, they were going to put aside their anger and frustration and differences and enjoy every minute of it.”

The final episode of The Big Bang Theory aired on 16 May 2019.