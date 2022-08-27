'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Overwhelmed By Kaley Cuoco's Deep V-Neck Dress on IG

Adrianna Freedman
·2 min read
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

With the Emmy Awards 2022 quickly approaching this September, we've been wondering what current nominee Kaley Cuoco will wear to the ceremony. Based on a picture that went viral on Instagram, we know she'll never stop sparkling at a Hollywood event — literally.

Back in January 2017, the Big Bang Theory star attended a Golden Globes party with now ex-husband Karl Cook. Walking the red carpet in a plunging floor-length silver sequined Tommy Hilfiger gown, Kaley absolutely shined while she posed for the cameras.

If that weren't enough, the Flight Attendant actress kept the V-neck of the dress as the focal point of the entire ensemble by opting out of jewelry. Instead, she paired the look with a silver clutch as her main accessory. What's more, Kaley kept her hair in tousled waves to add to the drama. To finish off the look, she wore simple eye makeup and a neutral pink lipstick.

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

It marked another successful red carpet moment in the books. Most recently, when the photo started going viral on Instagram, Big Bang Theory fans immediately turned their heads upon notice. Many shared their thoughts on the entire outfit in the Instagram comments section, and needless to say, there was nothing but praises.

"Wow you are looking beautiful and sexy 🥰🤩😍😘," one fan wrote. "♥️ gorgeous girl ♥️♥️♥️♥️," another added. "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️," a different fan commented.

So, is this the exact same look we'll see the former 8 Simple Rules star pull off when she walks the red carpet with boyfriend (and fellow nominee!) Tom Pelphrey in a few weeks? Probably not. But if the last few viral red carpet moments give any indication, Kaley won't have any trouble bringing the heat to the Emmy Awards. And as longtime fans, we'll be waiting to see her dazzle no matter what dress she wears next.

