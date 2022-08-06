'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Flabbergasted Over Kaley Cuoco's Plunging Red Dress

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Soon after Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco went viral on Instagram of her wearing a see-through lace dress, her keen eye for style is making her trend once again.

On June 20, fans happened to notice an old picture of The Flight Attendant actress floating around on Instagram. Taken on the red carpet at the 2016 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party, Kaley was at the center of another bombshell fashion moment.

Wearing a red spaghetti strap dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, the 8 Simple Rules alum let the gown shine on its own with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry. As for her hair and makeup, Kaley tied the look together with bouncy curls and a simple smoky eye.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Photo credit: MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

As more red carpet photos from the event started making the rounds on Instagram, Kaley's followers were immediately stunned by how beautiful she looked. They quickly took note and gave their opinions about her award show style, despite the picture being taken close to seven years ago.

"RED IS DEFINITELY YOUR COLOR, I HAVE SEEN SEVERAL ❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote. "Pity I can only 'like' this photo once. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another follower commented. "Dynamite 😍😍 Impressive gorgeous beauty 😍 ❤️❤️❤️," a different person responded.

There's no doubt Kaley's going to turn heads in her next red carpet outfit, as she will hopefully be attending the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12. After all, she is nominated for two awards, including Best Actress in a Comedy for portraying Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant. So really, it's only a matter of time before her fans get stunned by her once more.

