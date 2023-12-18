“Big Bang Theory” actress Kate Micucci reveals she is now cancer free: 'I am very lucky'

"Thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I’m just glad I can report some good news to you.”

Kate Micucci is sharing her good news with the world: the Big Bang Theory star is officially cancer free.

On Saturday, the 43-year-old actress and comedian — known for playing Lucy on the long-running sitcom — posted a TikTok offering fans a health update after previously revealing her lung cancer diagnosis.

After thanking everyone for the much-needed outpouring of love, Micucci said, “I have great news, which is that I am cancer free."

She continued, “The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment. So big thank you's to all my doctors and nurses and everyone that took just really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very very very lucky and I know that.”

"I'm just really grateful that things worked out as they did,” she added. "I'm feeling really good today and I’m honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I'm just glad I can report some good news to you."

Micucci closed the video by saying, “I’m excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas” and cut to an adorable clip of her 3-year-old son running over to give her a kiss.

The actress, who played a love interest for Kunal Nayyar's Raj across three seasons of The Big Bang Theory, first revealed her lung cancer last week in a video made from the hospital. She appeared in good spirits, voicing her relief that doctors "caught it really early," but also acknowledged her initial shock about the diagnosis given she’s "never smoked a cigarette."

According to the American Cancer Society, exposure to radon, secondhand smoke, and air pollution are some of the factors that can lead to lung cancer for people who do not smoke. Micucci said the situation has been “a little bit of a trip," adding "I’ll probably be moving slow for a few weeks, but then I’ll be back at it.”

Outside of being widely known for her role in the CBS sitcom, Micucci is one half of the folk duo Garfunkel and Oates with Riki Lindhome. She has also appeared in The Last Laugh, Clerks III and When in Rome, and series including Raising Hope and Scrubs. She’s also a prolific voiceover actress, with credits such as Steven Universe, American Dad, Central Park, Bob's Burgers, and DuckTales, and has voiced Velma Dinkley in several Scooby Doo movies.

