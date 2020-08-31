'Big Bang' star Kunal Nayyar sells Nichols Canyon compound for $3.895 million

That’s a wrap in the Hollywood Hills, where “Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar just sold his secluded compound for $3.895 million.

The sale arrives about a year after Nayyar and his wife, model-actress Neha Kapur, upgraded in a major way, dropping $7.5 million on a 1920s Tudor in Hancock Park once owned by Nicolas Cage.

Their new place spans an acre and centers on a 7,100-square-foot home, but their Hollywood Hills property offers a different feel, as multiple structures and romantic outdoor spaces fill out the estate. Perched in Nichols Canyon, it holds a Mediterranean villa, two guesthouses and a swimming pool across half an acre.

Listing agent Markus Canter said the sales campaign for the property was based on "the love, harmony and happiness that our clients had infused into it" — which apparently worked as the property was only on the market 11 days.

The single-story villa is surrounded by fountains, cascading ivy, manicured hedges and a series of patios under string lights. Inside, paneled walls, built-ins and skylights highlight the formal common spaces.

The living room has a stylish wet bar, and the office takes in treetop views through a massive picture window. In total, there are four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in just over 4,000 square feet.

One guesthouse features a split-level space with a living room and bedroom, and the other is anchored by a kitchen with parquet floors.

Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties held the listing.

Nayyar became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors during his 12-season run as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on “The Big Bang Theory.” The 39-year-old has also lent his voice to the show “Fantasy Hospital” as well as the animated films “Trolls” and “Trolls World Tour.”