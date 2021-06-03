Big B Thanks Fans For Wishing Him & Jaya On Their 48th Anniversary

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 48 years, and on their anniversary on Thursday (3 June), Big B took to social media to post a couple of photos from their wedding day. "June 3 , 1973 .. thank you all for your greetings on our Anniversary", Amitabh captioned the pictures.

The veteran actor also shared a note in his blog. "Thank you all for your immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our wedding anniversary... June 1973... Now 48 years", adding, "Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us... And we truly appreciate them... For today and now."

Aahana Kumra, Bhumi Pednekar, Shilpa Shetty and other celebrities extended their wishes on Instagram.

