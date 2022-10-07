The Big Autumn Reset: Why now is the time to declutter your life

Photo credit: Sarah Coleman - Getty Images

Autumn is the perfect time for a mental, physical and household reset, as we embrace the slowness of the new season after a long, hot, busy summer.

As the darker morning and evening hours encourage us to adjust our routines and spend more time inside physically, it's an optimum time to embrace introspection overall – looking inside our minds, inside our homes and inside our behaviours.

This rings true more than ever, in 2022. We have battled daunting headlines, the aftermath of a global pandemic, a devastating war, the death of a much-beloved monarch, and ongoing political and financial uncertainty. During such overwhelming times, it's important to check-in with ourselves regularly and assess what we need to do to stay grounded.

So, forget the long-hailed spring clean – it's all about the autumn reset. Let's take stock of where we are in the year and what we want to achieve for the remainder of it. Here's a few thought-starters...

Embrace slowness

"Slow living is about intention rather than doing less," says slow living advocate, Nicolette Lafonseca. "The 'slow' part, in my opinion, is about choice and being mindful of your choices, not getting swept up in what you should be doing."

Nicolette suggests we apply the Marie Kondo method to our hobbies, habits and routines as a good starting point. "If it brings you joy, then that’s the thing for you. If you’re doing it because you think you need to or you should – or if doesn't contribute to the necessities in life – then it’s not for you."

"If you want to craft, then look into crafting, but if you feel like you have to craft because everyone says it’s good for your mental health and it feels like something else to add to your list, then don’t.

"There’s a real symbiosis because, as soon as you find the things that fit your personality and what you want from life, you almost do them in a surreal dream sequence. It just fits and you don’t feel the overwhelm because it’s not a chore. You feel like you’re nourishing your body and soul and mind with everything you do."

Thought-starter: What hobbies, habits and parts of your routine bring you genuine joy? And how can you do more of them?

Take a break from your comfort zone

"I think one of the best ways to know if your comfort zone is serving you well is to get out of it," says CL's Emma-Louise Pritchard. "Trying new things is liberating. It allows you to keep learning about yourself."

To mark the autumn equinox and welcome the new season, Emma-Louise went to Wonderment Festival Retreat. "Removing myself from my day-to-day life for four days was an amazing way to reflect and re-evaluate. I slept in a bell tent, close to the elements, and spent the days doing activities that connected me to nature, new people and fresh perspectives. I tried meditation, yoga, forest bathing, sound baths, dance classes and even hypnotherapy.

"Some parts were more up my street than others but, on returning to 'normal' life, I felt invigorated, proud of myself for trying new things, and clear-minded in what elements of my routine I wanted to return to and which needed a shake-up.

"My new pledge is that, once a year, I'll take a trip by myself, for myself. Who knows what I might learn..."

Heading off on a retreat might not be practical, accessible or affordable for everyone, but the idea of 'newness' can be – be it for an hour, a day or a weekend.

Thought-starter: When was the last time you felt out of your comfort zone and tried something new – what did you learn from it?

Assess finances and winter home essentials

With the current cost of living crisis, we are all assessing our finances and how we can manage bills during the colder months. According to Aviva, sales of ‘blankets with sleeves’ are expected to rise by 113% by end of 2022, along with electric blankets and thermal underwear, as people find energy-free ways to stay warm.

Sales of air fryers and slow cookers are also set to rise, as more energy-efficient alternatives to the oven.

"Our research series, Age of Ambiguity, revealed the relationship between mental, physical and financial health," says Sophie Money, Aviva's Group Protection Wellbeing Manager. "Rather than view these as separate entities, the report showed that working to improve mental, physical, or financial health creates a virtuous circle that enhances every element of overall wellbeing.

"So, if someone is feeling financially off-track but is unsure how to address it directly, by nurturing another area of health, they could reap rewards for their financial health too."



Financial advice tools:

Reclaim your evenings and weekends

"We are exhausted and we can become very tired with life, so we say we want to veg out in front of the TV," says Nicolette – but she's quick to remind us that watching TV is designed to be the very opposite of relaxing. "Watching TV isn’t letting your brain relax – it’s just changing the tempo. Every 15 seconds they change the camera angle, the sound or the voice so the brain doesn’t switch off."

Nicolette is not asking us to boycott the TV – she is simply suggesting we reassess what programmes we tune into and question if breaking the habit could be better for us during downtime on evenings and weekends.

In an effort to reclaim the weekend, Nicolette says it's about making sure that, when we start a new week, we feel rested. So ask yourself what makes you feel genuinely happy and at ease and try to carve out some time for it.

"A great tip is to reduce your to do list," she shares. "I achieve a lot more that way. People make long, unrealistic lists then do one of two things: do everything in a half-hearted way or only do a few of them and move the other six to the next day, which adds to stress. Assess what absolutely has to be on that list and streamline it to fit with what's realistically achievable."

Thought-starter: Do you watch TV out of habit and routine or do you get genuine joy from what you watch and when? If not, what else could you use that time for?

Reset your clocks and your routine

The clocks go back on Sunday 30th October at 2am, marking the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST). Consider using the hour you'll gain to set your intentions for the rest of the year or tackle the life admin that might be weighing down your to-do list. Here are some suggestions:

Plan or update your Christmas budget

Set intentions for your autumn/winter exercise routine

Research and plan meals ahead of time

Batch cook and freeze meals

Call a friend or family member you're due a catch-up with

Book appointments you've been meaning to find time for

Declutter one drawer or cupboard

Do something kind for someone else

Plan a new activity to bring you out of your comfort zone, with a friend or by yourself

