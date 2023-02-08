Big apartment building proposed in Davis. Some units to be affordable to low-income earners

A 200-unit apartment community is being proposed for a large undeveloped lot in Davis.

Anton Development has proposed constructing five residential buildings ranging from one to four stories high on a 5.8-acre site on Research Park Drive; the lot is wedged between Playfields Park, Interstate 80 and Cowell Boulevard.

Anton officials wrote in a project description that 10 of the units will be “affordable to very low-income households.” Like most cities in the region, Davis faces intense demand for affordable housing. Of the hundreds of residential units Davis needs to build this decade to meet demand, nearly half should be affordable to families earning low or very low incomes, according to an analysis by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.

“The housing will be designed to meet a wide range of resident needs — including working families, young professionals, students and households looking to downsize,” Anton officials wrote. The complex will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 581 to 1,259 square feet.

The plans call for commercial space on the site, a pool and 534 bicycle spaces. The community is close to a bike path that crosses I-80 at Pole Line Road.

Anton officials said they expect to break ground on the project in June and finish by July 2025.