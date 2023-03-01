Big 12 title goal checked off, are Kansas Jayhawks poised for NCAA repeat? Podcast

Another season, another Big 12 men’s basketball championship for Kansas. The Jayhawks clinched at least a share of the title with Tuesday’s victory over Texas Tech. KU didn’t trail in the second half but never got comfortable in the four-point outcome on senior night.

On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Gary Bedore and Shreyas Laddha discuss the big moments and turning points in the game and draw a bigger picture of this season for KU, which wasn’t picked to win the league.

Also, with one goal achieved, it’s time to begin looking forward to the postseason. Yes, one regular season game remains, a showdown at Texas on Saturday, but now it’s all about March for the defending NCAA champions. Can KU become the first team in more than 15 years to repeat?

Story link:

