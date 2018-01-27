Big 12/SEC Challenge showcases depth of both conferences

Parity in the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 races has raised the stakes of Saturday's Big 12/SEC Challenge as teams in both leagues try to upgrade their NCAA Tournament credentials.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said this week he'd be disappointed if the SEC doesn't get eight or nine NCAA Tournament bids this year, which would represent its highest total. Kansas coach Bill Self believes all 10 Big 12 members remain in NCAA contention and says the league realistically could get eight bids.

''There's not a deeper league in America,'' Self said.

But the depth of both leagues could prove costly.

Every team in the Big 12 already has at least two conference losses. No. 19 Auburn and No. 20 Florida are the only SEC teams that haven't already lost at least three league games. ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla noted the possibility that SEC and Big 12 teams might ''cannibalize'' one another in league play, knocking potentially worthy teams out of NCAA Tournament consideration.

''I think it's possible that each of these leagues could put as many as eight teams in the field,'' Fraschilla said, ''but I also think the danger is that in conference play, they'll beat each other up, especially in the middle of the pack.''

Now these teams have an opportunity to take a break from league play and earn a quality nonconference win.

Saturday's Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups include No. 14 Texas Tech at South Carolina, Baylor at Florida, Mississippi at Texas, Georgia at Kansas State, No. 12 Oklahoma at Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee at Iowa State, TCU at Vanderbilt, Texas A&M at No. 5 Kansas, Oklahoma State at Arkansas and Kentucky at No. 7 West Virginia.

Kentucky's trip to West Virginia gives the Wildcats an opportunity for redemption after falling out of the Top 25 for the first time since March 2014. The SEC team has no teams ranked higher than 19th.