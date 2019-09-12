Big 12/SEC Challenge 2020 tipoff times: UK at Texas Tech, Tennessee at KU top Jan. 25 slate

Perennial college basketball power Kentucky travels to 2019 NCAA Tournament runner-up Texas Tech, and emerging SEC heavyweight Tennessee heads to historic Allen Fieldhouse to take on Kansas, highlighting the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge schedule, part of a full day of college hoops that begins at 11 a.m. ET and stretches into the night.

All 10 games in the Challenge will be played Jan. 25, a Saturday, with game times announced Thursday.

Iowa State at Auburn and Missouri at West Virginia get the action started, followed by another doubleheader at 1 p.m. and a tripleheader at 3 p.m.

"The Big 12/SEC Challenge is a unique opportunity to showcase our basketball programs. Playing the event on a single date in January puts our programs in the college basketball spotlight," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement when matchups initially were announced.

All 10 Big 12/SEC Challenge games will be shown on ESPN channels, as well as streaming on the ESPN app.

Big 12/SEC Challenge 2020 schedule

All Games Jan. 25/All times Eastern

Iowa State at Auburn, 11 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

Missouri at West Virginia, 11 a.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

LSU at Texas, 1 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

Mississippi State at Oklahoma, 1 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

TCU at Arkansas, 3 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

Tennessee at Kansas, 3 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2)

Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU)

Kansas State at Alabama, 5p (ESPN2)

Kentucky at Texas Tech, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN)



















The conferences are coming off an NCAA Tournament in which they featured two teams in the Final Four (in addition to Texas Tech, 2019 SEC Tournament winner Auburn played in a national semifinal). Additionally, Texas won the NIT.

All 10 of the Big 12's schools and 10 of the SEC's 14 member institutions will participate in the 2020 Challenge. The 10 SEC schools that participate in the 2020 event will participate in 2021, as well.

Big 12 teams are 35-25 (.583) all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge after a 6-4 advantage in 2019.

This will be the fifth year that a single-day break from conference play has been scheduled to accommodate the Challenge format. (The four SEC teams not participating will play each other in conference games that day.) The first two years of the challenge were played over several days in November and December.