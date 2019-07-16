Big 12 says 'Horns Down' symbol only OK in certain situations

Big 12 teams need to beware if they flash the "Horns Down" sign when playing Texas this season.

The conference revealed the criteria for it being permissible to flash the symbol, which mocks Texas' "Hook 'Em Horns", saying that it's to be flashed quickly and not be directed at the opposing team.

If the "Horns Down" symbol is celebrated too long or directed at someone blatantly, that player will be called for a penalty.

"Like any play, there is a degree — who it's directed at," Big 12 coordinator of football officials Greg Burks said Tuesday at Big 12 media days, via ESPN. "If they do it in their bench area, we're not going to look at it. It would be like any other celebration foul, so it has to be like any other foul we have. Does it rise to the level we need to deal with that? It's a hot topic.

"I know people want us to be definitive on that, but it's like any touchdown celebration. Is it directed at an opponent or just celebration with your teammates?"

The controversy over the use of "Horns Down" became a hot-button issue in the Big 12 last season, most notably when former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was penalized for making it after scoring a 2-point conversion against Texas, which gave the Mountaineers the win.

Sideline cam of Will Grier silencing the Texas crowd with game winning 2 point conversion + Horns down



(via @cfbonfox) pic.twitter.com/OEhfpJGc9y



— Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) November 4, 2018

Earlier in that game, West Virginia receiver David Sills V was also penalized after a touchdown was scored in the first quarter, causing coach Dana Holgorsen to chew Sills out, then ask officiating who Sills intimidated with the symbol.

The crew responded he shouldn't have done it to the crowd.

Burks said showboating like that will get a player penalized and to do it with your own teammates off the field.

"When we have discussed it, by rule, anything that's prolonged to bring attention to the individual rather than the team is a foul," Burks said. "My advice is if you want to do that, do it back in your bench area. Do it back with teammates. Get away from where you are an individual drawing attention to yourself."