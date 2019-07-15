Big 12 Media Days 2019: TV schedules, team dates and players attending

Big 12 Media Days will see a slight change in 2019.

The conference is moving its annual media day event from Frisco, Texas, to the spectacle of AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The move makes sense, considering that is where the conference also hosts its championship game as well.

That change is appropriate, considering the influx of new coaches the Big 12 will see in 2019. Les Miles at Kansas is the headliner, but Neal Brown at West Virginia, Chris Klieman at Kansas State and Matt Wells at Texas Tech bring plenty of interesting storylines as well. Other topics that will almost certainly be discussed: Can Texas — or anyone, really — can wrest control of the conference from Oklahoma? And can the conference champion finally take the next step in the College Football Playoff?

Everything you need to know for Big 12 Media Days 2019:

Big 12 Media Days 2019 TV schedule

Big 12 Media Days 2019 will be broadcast on regional Fox Sports networks, plus the Longhorn Network, on Monday and Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. ET. It can also be streamed on the Fox Sports GO app.

Full Big 12 Media Days schedule, speaking times

(all times Eastern)

Monday, July 15

Les Miles, Kansas (11:05 a.m. -11:25 a.m.) Gary Patterson, TCU (11:40 a.m.-noon) Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State (12:15 p.m.-12:35 p.m.) Matt Wells, Texas Tech (12:50 p.m.-1:10 p.m.) Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma (1:25 p.m.-1:45 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 16

Matt Campbell, Iowa State (11:05 a.m. -11:25 a.m.) Neal Brown, West Virginia (11:40 a.m.-noon) Matt Rhule, Baylor (12:15 p.m.-12:35 p.m.) Chris Klieman, Kansas State (12:50 p.m.-1:10 p.m.) Tom Herman, Texas (1:25 p.m.-1:45 p.m.)

Players attending Big 12 Media Days 2019

Baylor

JaMycal Hasty, RB Clay Johnston, LB Denzel Mims, WR Sam Tecklenburg, OL Marques Jones, WR

Iowa State

Josh Knipfel, DL Marcel Spears Jr., LB JaQuan Bailey, DE Deshounte Jones, WR

Kansas

Hakeem Adenji, DL Khalil Herbert, RB Mike Lee, S Bryce Torneden, S Stephen Robinson, WR

Kansas State

Skylar Thompson, QB Dalton Schoen, WR Trey Dishon, DT Wyatt Hubert, DE Denzel Goolsby, DB

Oklahoma

Neville Gallimore, DL Creed Humphrey, OL CeeDee Lamb, WR Kenneth Murray, LB Nick Basquine, WR

Oklahoma State

Tylan Wallace, WR AJ Green, CB Johnny Wilson, C Philip Redwine-Bryant, LB

TCU

Ross Blacklock, DT Innis Gaines, S Lucas Niong, DT Jalen Reagor, WR Garret Wallow, LB Kelton Hollins, C

Texas

Sam Ehlinger, QB Collin Johnson, WR Brandon Jones, S Malcolm Roach, DE Zach Shackelford, C Jeffrey McCulloch, LB

Texas Tech

Travis Bruffy, OL Braden Washington Jr., DL Jordyn Brooks, LB Douglas Coleman III, DB Adrion Frye, DB

West Virginia