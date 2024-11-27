Big 12 goes into final weekend with four-way tie for 1st and both title game spots up for grabs

Things to watch during the final weekend of the regular-season in the Big 12 Conference, with Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State tied for first place and both spots in the Dec. 7 Big 12 championship game still up for grabs:

Games of the week

Oklahoma State (3-8, 0-8 Big 12) at No. 23 Colorado (8-3, 6-2), Friday, noon ET (ABC)

Colorado, back in the Big 12 after 13 seasons in the Pac-12, controlled its own destiny before losing to Kansas last week. The Buffaloes now have to win and get help to make the title game. The Cowboys will finish Mike Gundy's 20th season with a losing record and no bowl for the first time since 2005, his first year as head coach.

No. 14 Arizona State (9-2, 6-2) at Arizona (4-7, 2-6), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Big 12 newcomer Arizona State has a four-game winning streak, including its win over BYU last week that kept the Cougars from claiming a title game berth. That was the only head-to-head matchup this season between the top four teams. Arizona, also in its first Big 12 season, has lost six of its last seven games, but beat Arizona State 59-23 last year.

Kansas State (8-3, 5-3) at No. 17 Iowa State (9-2, 6-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

After getting into November undefeated for the first time since 1938, and then losing consecutive games, Iowa State has rebounded by winning its last two. The Cyclones now try to reach 10 wins for the first time in the program's 133-year history and get into the Big 12 title game.

Houston (4-7, 3-5) at No. 19 BYU (9-2, 6-2), Saturday, 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The Big 12's final regular-season game is a matchup of Cougars. BYU has lost back-to-back games since a 9-0 start.

Impact players

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the Big 12 passing leader with 3,488 yards and a school-record 30 touchdowns. Heisman Trophy favorite and two-way star Travis Hunter leads the league with 82 catches and 11 TDs for the Buffaloes. He has three interceptions and 12 passes defended on defense.

Tahj Brooks has more than 100 yards rushing in all 10 games he has played this season for Texas Tech, one of five teams that are 5-3 in league play and still mathematically in contention for the Big 12 title game. His 22 career 100-yard games are the most in school history, and his 10 this year tie the single-season school record. The Red Raiders host West Virginia.

Brooks averages 131.7 yards rushing per game. UCF's RJ Harvey is the Big 12 leader with 132.5 yards per game and 21 rushing TDs.

Inside the numbers

Baylor (7-4, 5-3) has the Big 12's longest winning streak (five games). The Bears finish the regular season at home against Kansas (5-6, 4-4), which has a three-game winning streak, all against Top 25 teams. The Jayhawks have to win to get bowl eligible. ... Nine of the 16 Big 12 teams are already bowl eligible, and two others can get to six wins this weekend. ... The five teams that can't get bowl eligible (Arizona, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF and Utah) account for half (32 of 64) of the losses in conference games. ... The Big 12 has five running backs with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons: Harvey, Brooks, Kansas State's DJ Giddens, Kansas' Devin Neal and Cincinnati's Corey Kiner.

Stephen Hawkins, The Associated Press