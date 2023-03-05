Big 12 Conference Tournament: Pairings, TV, tip-off times

The brackets are officially set for the Big 12 Conference Tournament slated to begin Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

TCU finished with the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 Kansas State on Thursday at 8:30 p.m on ESPN or ESPN 2. The two teams split the season series with both teams holding serve on their home courts.

Here’s a look at the rest of the bracket:

Wednesday

No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN 2 or ESPNU

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN 2 or ESPNU.

Thursday

No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2.

No. 1 Kansas vs. the winner of West Virginia/Texas Tech at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2.

No. 2 Texas vs. the winner of Oklahoma State/Oklahoma at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2.

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2.

Friday

Winner of Baylor/Iowa State vs. winner of Kansas/Game 1 winner at 6:00 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2.

Winner of Texas/Game 2 winner vs. winner of TCU/Kansas State at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN 2.

Saturday

Gamer 7 winner vs. Gamer 8 winner at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN.

All games are available via the ESPN App and simulcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.