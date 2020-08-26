Giolito fans 13 in no-hitter, White Sox blank Pirates 4-0

CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0 Tuesday night.

With the seats at Guaranteed Rate Field empty, the hollers of his teammates echoed around the ballpark after right fielder Adam Engel caught Erik Gonzalez’s slicing drive toward the line for the final out.

An All-Star last year, the 26-year-old Giolito (3-2) matched his career high for strikeouts set in his previous start against Detroit.

Only a four-pitch walk to Gonzalez leading off the fourth inning got in Giolito’s way of perfection. The right-hander threw 101 pitches and made quick work of the Pirates -- Pittsburgh came into the game batting just .229 this season and has the worst record in the majors.

Giolito pitched the 19th no-hitter in White Sox history and first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game at Seattle in 2012. This was the seventh time the Pirates have been held hitless, previously by Washington’s Max Scherzer in 2015.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber corrected some unusual early control issues to strike out 10 and Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer to lead Cleveland past Minnesota.

Bieber (6-0) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings as the Indians ended a four-game losing streak to the Twins and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the division leaders.

Bieber had three walks in the first three innings but regrouped. The right-hander fanned the side in the sixth to give him double-digit strikeouts for the third straight game.

Oliver Pérez and James Karnichak worked a scoreless inning each before closer Brad Hand finished for his eighth save in eight tries.

For the 15th time this season, the Indians were without manager Terry Francona, who is still recovering from surgery last week for a gastrointestinal ailment.

With the Indians down 2-1, Lindor connected in the sixth off reliever Jorge Alcala (1-1), who replaced starter Rich Hill to start the inning.

RED SOX 9, BLUE JAYS 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a three-run triple to highlight Boston’s six-run outburst in the sixth inning as the Red Sox rallied to beat Toronto.

Devers, who snapped an 0-for-10 streak with a single in the second inning, hit a full-count slider from A.J. Cole, giving Boston an 8-6 edge. Devers later scored on a sacrifice fly by J.D. Martinez as Boston recorded its sixth comeback win of the season.

Xander Bogaerts had three hits, and Mitch Moreland and Jackie Bradley Jr. each had two RBIs for Boston (10-20), which has won four of its last six.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Danny Jansen, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two-run hits for Toronto (14-14), which lost for the third time in four games. Teoscar Hernández hit his 11th homer for the Blue Jays.

Phillips Valdéz (1-0) worked 1 2/3 innings and picked up his first major league win. Matt Barnes recorded his second save.

Wilmer Font (1-3) allowed three hits and hit a batter in the loss.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer, Jake Arrieta pitched five strong innings before a rain delay of more than an hour ended his night, and Philadelphia beat Washington.

Realmuto ripped his ninth homer in the third inning off right-hander Erick Fedde. His shot bounced up off the top of the right field wall, then fell in the Nationals’ bullpen while Washington outfielder Adam Eaton looked on helplessly.

Shortstop Trea Turner hit his sixth homer to lead off the first, extending his hitting streak to 11 games, but that was all the Nationals could muster off Arrieta (2-3), who struck out one, but induced three inning-ending double plays.

Eaton hit a solo homer in the sixth.

Fedde (1-2) gave up four runs while allowing seven hits and a walk in five innings. He struck out one and has six strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings this season.

TIGERS 7, CUBS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth inning as Detroit beat the Cubs.

The Tigers have won three of five since a nine-game losing streak dropped them out of serious post-season contention. Chicago still leads the NL Central despite going 5-8 in its last 13 games.

Spencer Turnbull (3-2) picked up the win with 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and walked three while striking out five.

