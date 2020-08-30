Bidvest Wits vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Bidvest Wits are set to square off with Kaizer Chiefs in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match on Sunday.

The Clever Boys' hopes of qualifying for next season's Caf Confederation Cup are still alive despite having drawn 1-1 with Bloemfontein Celtic in their previous game.

Coach Gavin Hunt will be keen to guide his side to a win over Chiefs which would take the team to position three on the standings with two matches left.

However, Wits will face a wounded Chiefs side which is keen to return to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns which left them winless in three games.

A victory for Ernst Middendorp's side against Wits will them open a three-point lead at the top of the league standings with second-placed Sundowns set to take on Baroka FC on Sunday evening.

Game Bidvest Wits vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, August 30 Time 3:30 pm SA Time

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Wits have not reported any new injuries in their camp ahead of their clash with Chiefs with the teams having recently played to a 1-1 draw in the first round league clash.

The 2016/17 PSL champions also do not have any players on this weekend's PSL suspension list which has definitely boosted Hunt's team selection.

The accomplished coach will once again look to highly-rated winger Deon Hotto, who has netted six league goals this season and he has the ability to inspire his side to a win over Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are set to welcome back their key striker Samir Nurkovic after the deadly marksman missed the match against Sundowns due to suspension.

However, the Soweto giants will be without Leonardo Castro with the Colombian centre forward having been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking up a muscle injury.

Middendorp will look to Nurkovic, who netted against Wits earlier this month, and Lazarous Kambole to lead Amakhosi' attack and inspire the team to a much-needed win in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Chiefs are unbeaten in their last two league matches against Wits having recorded a draw and a win.

The last time Clever Boys hosted Amakhosi in a league match was in January 2019 and the latter secured a 2-0 win.

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Chiefs and Wits have clashed in 67 league matches.

Amakhosi have the upper hand having registered 32 wins compared to 13 for the Clever Boys, while 22 matches ended in a draw.

Furthermore, Chiefs have won 19 of the 34 away matches in the rivalry, suffering only three defeats in the process.