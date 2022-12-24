Is The Bidvest Group Limited's (JSE:BVT) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Most readers would already know that Bidvest Group's (JSE:BVT) stock increased by 4.4% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bidvest Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bidvest Group is:

17% = R5.4b ÷ R32b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Bidvest Group's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Bidvest Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 17% the company's ROE looks quite decent. For this reason, Bidvest Group's five year net income decline of 5.6% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Bidvest Group's earnings seems to be shrinking at a similar rate as the industry which shrunk at a rate of a rate of 5.6% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Bidvest Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Bidvest Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Bidvest Group's declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 55% (or a retention ratio of 45%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Bidvest Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, Bidvest Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 45%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Bidvest Group's future ROE will be 18% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Bidvest Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

