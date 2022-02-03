Biden's New York visit a counter-punch to Republican crime jabs

James Oliphant and Trevor Hunnicutt
·5 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

By James Oliphant and Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's meeting with New York Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday to discuss combating escalating gun crime signals Democrats want to send a message that they will not cede the issue of public safety to Republicans this election year.

Republicans contend that a pandemic-era spike in homicides and gun crimes in urban areas across the nation is tied to Democratic backing for the “defund the police” movement that arose out of the racial justice protests of 2020 – even though many Democrats, including Biden, have never supported slashing police funds.

The sharp rise in gun deaths over the last two years has put pressure on Democratic mayors of large cities to instead boost police funding and hire more officers, moves sometimes at odds with the progressive arm of the party's push for policing reforms.

With U.S. voters ranking crime among their top concerns and support for Biden eroding in the suburbs, a Biden adviser and several Democratic strategists said the president's decision to visit the New York Police Department headquarters with Adams offers a chance for Biden to refashion the political narrative around Democrats and crime ahead of November's midterm congressional elections.

“Democrats at large and the president are frustrated that we continue to get tagged on this ‘defund the police' nonsense that the large part of the Democratic Party does not agree with,” said Mark Riddle, executive director of Future Majority, a moderate Democratic research firm.

The Biden political adviser, who asked not to be named, said the Biden administration will argue that lax gun laws and enforcement favored by Republicans are helping drive the rise in crime and making policing more dangerous.

Will O’Grady, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, said, "Biden and Democrats have failed on crime," pointing to spikes in homicides in cities such as Chicago, Atlanta and Oakland. "Biden's visit to New York is too little too late."

Biden arrives in New York as a rash of violence has shaken America's most populous city, where memories of rampant crime through the 1970s to 1990s remain strong.

The city has been roiled in recent weeks by shootings of police officers. Homicides in 2021 rose 3% over 2020 and a massive 53% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, though the numbers remain lower than in the early 1990s.

Adams, a former New York police captain, was elected as mayor https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/democrat-eric-adams-wins-new-york-city-mayoral-election-2021-11-03 last year over more left-leaning Democrats with a promise to reform the police department and get tough on crime.

Since taking office in January, Adams has riled progressives by pledging to roll back some criminal justice reforms enacted by his predecessor Bill de Blasio. He seeks to give judges more power to detain suspects before trial, increase the use of solitary confinement in jails and re-activate a special anti-crime NYPD unit that was disbanded after being accused of overly aggressive tactics.

He also has pledged to add more cops to the streets to combat rising gun violence. He has asked for the federal government for help in stemming the flow of weapons into the city and for Congress to pass measures banning assault weapons and making gun trafficking a federal offense.

NERVOUS PROGRESSIVES

Some progressives view Biden’s embrace of Adams with alarm.

“It’s a little bit disappointing,” said Stanley Fritz, political director for Citizen Action of New York, a liberal advocacy group. “I’m worried about the message.”

Fritz said he hopes Biden presses Adams for a more wide-ranging approach to combating crime by attacking poverty and homelessness and increasing mental health services.

“Hiring more cops and giving them more money is not going to solve the problem,” Fritz said. “I want to believe they are going to do the right thing, but I am not very confident.”

In the 2020 election, Biden explicitly rejected calls by progressives to divert funding for police departments to social services, while assuring them that he supported police-reform measures.

In office, he has advocated for more spending on both police and preventative measures. “We shouldn’t be cutting funding for police departments," Biden told the U.S. Conference of Mayors last month. "I proposed increasing funding."

Experts have attributed the surge in homicides over the last two years to the COVID-19 pandemic, which emptied downtowns, shredded the economy and disrupted social services, along with easy access to illicit firearms and a shift in policing strategies following the 2020 racial justice protests.

In the most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted Jan. 26-27, both Democrats and Republicans listed crime fourth among their top issues of concern, behind the economy, public health and healthcare.

Republican Glenn Youngkin made rising crime an issue during his successful campaign against Democrat Terry McAuliffe last November in the Virginia governor’s race, and it became one of a host of concerns that led some suburban voters who had backed Biden to swing to Youngkin.

More suburban voters have disapproved of Biden's performance since last summer than approved, with the recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showing his support with the key voting bloc at 48%.

“Democrats are admittedly very concerned about the suburbs getting away from them,” said Joel Payne, a Democratic strategist who worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. “It’s not surprising that the president is going to start signaling issues he knows are going to play well in those communities.”

Biden likely would not have done such an event during his presidential campaign, Payne said, given that he was trying appease both moderates and liberals in the party in the run-up to the election. “It shows how the politics have changed.”

(Reporting by James Oliphant and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter. Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Akers

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • World Cup champ Howden set to make Olympic debut with stacked Canadian ski cross team

    Canada's Reece Howden knows that there will be a lot of pressure on him at the Beijing Olympics as ski cross's reigning Crystal Globe winner. But he also knows that he's far from Canada's only medal hope in the sport this year. Howden earned the Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup men's ski cross champion in 2020-21 after winning four races and making it to the podium two other times. The product of Cultus Lake, B.C., said he has to focus on the one thing he can control: his skiing. "I know t

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Halak, Boeser help Canucks top Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau likes his goaltender tandem of Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. It was Halak's turn on Monday night. Halak made 20 saves and Brock Boeser scored, leading Vancouver to a 3-1 victory over the listless Chicago Blackhawks. “When you've got goaltending you're in every game,” Boudreau said, “and we've been blessed with that.” The 36-year-old Halak picked up his second victory of the season in his first game since Dec. 30. He was reinstated from C

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Overcoming it all: Humphries, in US colors, reaches Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Here’s a list of some things that Kaillie Humphries overcame this season: Being ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport, testing positive for COVID-19 and a relatively serious hamstring injury. And now, traffic. Humphries cannot use Olympic transport yet, since she tested positive for the coronavirus last month and still hasn’t satisfied every requirement to be considered fully cleared by Chinese officials. That means she must find her own way t

  • While Canada men leave World Cup qualification permutations to others, Qatar beckons

    John Herdman said all the right things Sunday after Canada dispatched the United States at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field to move closer to qualifying for 2022 World Cup. He warned against looking too far ahead, preferring instead to focus on Wednesday's game in El Salvador. He talked about the commitment and skill of his players. He even playfully put his fingers in his ears when a reporter suggested qualification was essentially a fait accompli. "Until those points are in the bag … and I'm not e

  • NHL, players' association announces new changes to COVID-19 protocol

    The National Hockey League and its players' association announced new changes to its COVID-19 protocol, including a removal of daily tests for the fully vaccinated. The league says the new rules will come into effect for each team immediately following that club's last game before the All-Star break. It adds that the new regulations are in place alongside local, state, provincial and federal health laws. The new protocols also include updated recommendations for masks, the removal of the require

  • EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, a different kind of Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens. But the inaugural Winter Olympics were not held until 1924 in Chamonix, France. Calvin Coolidge was the American president at the time, and Vladimir Lenin died that year in the newly established Soviet Union. A new car in the United States cost as little as $300. From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were the same year. In '92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • President Xi Jinping, China's 'chairman of everything'

    BEIJING (AP) — The last time the Olympics came to China, he oversaw the whole endeavor. Now the Games are back, and this time Xi Jinping is running the entire nation. The Chinese president, hosting a Winter Olympics beleaguered by complaints about human rights abuses, has upended tradition to restore strongman rule in China and tighten Communist Party control over the economy and society. Xi was in charge of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing that served as a “coming-out party” for China as an

  • Dort hot in overtime to lead Thunder past Mavericks 120-114

    DALLAS (AP) — Lu Dort scored 30 points, including 14 straight for Oklahoma City in overtime, and rookie Tre Mann added a career-best 29 as the Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114 on Wednesday night. The Thunder won their second consecutive game for their first winning streak since taking three straight Dec. 18-22. They avoided a four-game sweep in the season series. Luka Doncic scored 40 points for the Mavericks in the opener of a six-game homestand, their longest of the season. Reggie Bul

  • LTs Williams, Whitworth active for NFC title game; Rapp out

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth's backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury. The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. The 12th-year pro has never played in a conferen

  • Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic's 110-108 win over Mavs

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th pla

  • Chloe's change: Olympic champ Kim eyes 2nd gold on her terms

    Chloe Kim, prodigy, is no more. The same goes for Chloe Kim, political symbol. And that's a good thing for snowboarding in general and the sport's current standard-bearer more specifically. Eight years ago, she was the halfpipe's Next Big Thing. Four years ago, the California-born daughter of South Korean immigrants arrived in Pyeonchang carrying the weight of massive expectations of not one country but two on her teenage shoulders. She delivered with a golden run. Looking back, she wonders at w