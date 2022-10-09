The White House believes "the stakes are very high right now" with Russia amid Vladimir Putin's continued references to his nuclear arsenal but President Joe Biden's warnings last week of possible "Armageddon" were not based on any new development and the administration doesn't foresee an imminent threat, a top Biden spokesperson said Sunday.

"These comments were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons and, quite frankly, we don't have any indication that he has made that kind of decision," John Kirby, a top spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"Nor have we seen anything that would give us pause to reconsider our own strategic nuclear posture in our efforts to defend our own national security interests and those of our allies and partners," Kirby said, citing the president's promise that "neither we nor our allies are going to be intimidated by this."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Biden's warning of nuclear 'Armageddon' reflects the 'stakes' with Russia, not an imminent threat: Kirby originally appeared on abcnews.go.com