And Biden's VP is ... 🥁

Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's vice-presidential running mate. The 2020 college football season is all but canceled. And Russia's Putin a coronavirus vaccine to the test.

The Perseid meteor shower, considered by stargazers to be the best of the summer, is set to peak this week.

Sen. Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's vice-presidential pick

It's official: Joe Biden's VP pick is California Sen. Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and the first Asian American on a major party's presidential ticket. Harris, who ended her own presidential bid in December, has been a senator since 2017 and, before that, was California’s first female attorney general. "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate," Biden tweeted. Harris brings the political prowess of winning statewide election in the largest state while also personifying the diversity that key Democratic activists have said is crucial to building grassroots enthusiasm for the ticket.

Kamala Harris : COVID-stricken USA is desperate for a strong leader. Instead we have Trump.

Public defender: I worked with Kamala Harris. She was the most progressive DA in California.

Russian a vaccine to market

Russia has claimed victory in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. After becoming the first country to officially register a COVID-19 vaccine, Russia declared it ready for use Tuesday, despite less than two months of human testing and not completing final trials. In a show of confidence, President Vladimir Putin even said that his daughter is among those who have received the vaccine, which he said offers lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials – which normally last for months and involve thousands of people – could backfire. Trump administration officials, too, were skeptical of Russia’s news.

More important COVID-19 developments:

Back to school : Just over one week since the school year started, more than 826 students and 42 staff from one Georgia school district have been asked to quarantine — after several tested positive for COVID-19.

: Just over one week since the school year started, more than 826 students and 42 staff from one Georgia school district have been asked to quarantine — after several tested positive for COVID-19. Youth COVID-19 cases almost doubled in four weeks : Children represent less than 10% of all confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the total number of youth cases has almost doubled in the past month, a new report says. The good news: The data indicates that COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children.

: Children represent less than 10% of all confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the total number of youth cases has almost doubled in the past month, a new report says. The good news: The data indicates that COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children. Teens, young adults more at risk for COVID-19 if they vape: A new study has found that teens and young adults who vape are five times more likely to become infected with COVID-19, providing more evidence of the harmful effects of electronic cigarettes. Those who both vaped and traditionally smoked were nearly seven times more likely to become infected.

Breakfast is handed out to students in Jessica Hicks’ second grade classroom at Norwood Elementary School in Oliver Springs, Tenn., on Monday, August 10, 2020. Anderson County Schools are starting on a staggered schedule on Aug. 10. More

Bad news, college football fans

The Pac-12 has decided to not play its football season this fall over concerns that the sport carries too much risk for athletes, the conference said Tuesday, joining the Big Ten as the second member of the Power Five to elect not to play due to the coronavirus pandemic. Combined, the announcement by the two leagues less than two hours apart foreshadow a series of similar moves that may eventually lead to the cancellation of the entire Bowl Subdivision season. “It became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. The Big Ten and Pac-12's decisions also impacts other fall sports, including volleyball women's soccer.