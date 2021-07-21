Infrastructure bill blocked by Senate Republicans as lawmakers continue to haggle over details

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the start of formal debate on bipartisan infrastructure legislation, a core part of President Joe Biden’s economic plan, because the bill text and cost weren’t available as negotiations continue.

The 51-49 vote against beginning debate, which needed to clear a 60-vote threshold to succeed, came after a series of late-night negotiations. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., changed his vote to help defeat the measure so that he could be on the prevailing side to call it up again for another vote in the future. Senators continue to haggle over details on transit and how to pay for the entire package.

But senators from both parties called the setback temporary, with another vote expected as soon as Monday. That would give negotiators time to draft the legislation and score how much it will cost.

“We're optimistic that once we get past this vote today that we're going to continue our work and that we will be ready in the coming days, with a bill that's drafted and scored,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he expects up to a dozen GOP senators to support the legislation. Eleven Republicans signed a letter to Schumer committing to support debate on Monday.

"A couple of areas are going to be worked on today and tomorrow, but I presume it'll all be done by early next week, and we will have another vote," Romney said.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a key swing vote, said remaining disputes would be resolved.

“Everything looks like it’s going to get worked out,” Manchin said.

The bipartisan group issued a statement after the vote saying a final agreement is close.

“We have made significant progress and are close to a final agreement,” the statement said. “We will continue working hard to ensure we get this critical legislation right – and are optimistic that we will finalize, and be prepared to advance, this historic bipartisan proposal."

Schumer scheduled the vote to spur talks that have already lasted a month.

“This vote is not a deadline to have every final detail worked out," he said. “It is not an attempt to jam anyone."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., predicted the vote would fail for lack of legislative text.

“This stunt is set to fail,” he said hours before the vote.

The legislation aims to provide hundreds of billions of dollars to build roads, bridges, railways and broadband, part of Biden's broader economic priorities.

Negotiations have routinely run late into the night in recent days, ending at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Lawmakers on both sides characterized the talks as productive, while resolving dozens of disputes.

While the bipartisan measure generally enjoys broad support, Republicans are wary of Democratic plans to push more spending legislation totaling $3.5 trillion for provisions such as expanding Medicare and subsidizing two years of community college.

Schumer repeated Wednesday that his plan is to vote on both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion package before leaving for the August recess.

"That's the schedule I intend to stick with," he said.

Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said all 50 senators would vote to begin debate on the $3.5 trillion package.

“At the end of the day, we will have all 50 on board for the most consequential piece of legislation for families in modern history,” Sanders said.

But McConnell called the combination of bills a "reckless taxing and spending spree" and said the legislation "would crush our country with a historic set of sweeping tax hikes."

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told reporters late Tuesday the time will be worth it if the bill succeeds, after “the twists and turns and how many times we got close to death.”

“I would not be messing up your nights that many times in a row if I didn't think this is going to get done,” Warner said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Infrastructure bill blocked by Senate Republicans amid negotiations