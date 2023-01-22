Biden's home searched by Justice Department, more classified material found

MARY BRUCE and ALEXANDRA HUTZLER
·2 min read

The Department of Justice searched President Joe Biden's Delaware home and took possession of more items containing classified information, his lawyers said on Saturday.

The DOJ searched Biden's residence in Wilmington on Friday and found six items consisting of documents with classification markings, some from his time in the Senate in addition to his tenure as vice president during the Obama administration.

They agents took handwritten notes from his years as vice president.

The U.S. attorney's office in Illinois also confirmed the search.

"I can confirm the FBI on Friday executed a planned, consensual search of the President's residence in Wilmington, Delaware," the statement read.

The search lasted roughly 12 hours, beginning at 9:45 a.m. and ending around 10:30 p.m., according to Biden's personal attorney Bob Bauer.

"DOJ had full access to the President's home, including personally handwritten notes, files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades," Bauer said in a statement.

Bauer said they "offered to provide prompt access to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises" after some documents were found at the Wilmington residence in late December and again earlier this month.

MORE: More classified documents found at Biden's Wilmington home, White House counsel says

PHOTO: President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
PHOTO: President Joe Biden responds to questions from reporters after speaking about the economy in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

White House counsel Richard Sauber said in a separate statement emphasizing cooperation with the Justice Department. Sauber added that neither Biden or first lady Jill Biden were at the residence when the search took place.

"The President's lawyers and White House Counsel's Office will continue to cooperate with DOJ and the Special Counsel to help ensure this process is conducted swiftly and efficiently," Sauber said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel on Jan. 12 to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents.

MORE: 'Unprecedented' special counsels for Biden, Trump put 'enormous pressure' on Garland: Experts

Biden commented on the matter himself on Thursday during a trip to California, telling reporters: "There's no there there."

"We found a handful of documents … were filed in the wrong place, we immediately turned them over to the [National] Archives and the Justice Department," he said. "We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

"I think you're going to find, there's nothing there," he continued. "I have no regrets. I'm following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It's exactly what we're doing. There's no 'there' there. Thank you."

Biden's home searched by Justice Department, more classified material found originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • GOP investigations of Biden to test Chairman Comer’s power

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In early 2017, freshman Rep. James Comer found himself aboard Air Force One with the country's two most powerful Republicans, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As they returned to Washington from a Kentucky rally, the conversation turned to the president's first legislative push, with McConnell encouraging Trump to pursue an infrastructure deal. But Trump and House GOP leaders chose instead to carry out a futile fight to repeal the Affordable Ca

  • FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday and located six additional documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. Bob Bauer, the president's personal lawyer, said the search of the entire premises lasted nearly 13 hours. The apparently classified documents spanned Biden's time in the Senate and the vice presidency, while the notes dated to his time as vice pr

  • NDP wants investigation following CBC report of Alberta premier's office contact with Crown prosecutors

    The Opposition Alberta NDP is calling for an independent investigation after sources told CBC News that a staffer in Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's office contacted the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service about cases related to the Coutts border blockades and protests. During a press availability Friday, NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi said Albertans need to know what were in the emails. "The attorney general, Tyler Shandro, in his responsibility as the top lawyer in the province, as well as most respons

  • Family of fatally stabbed homeless man raises concerns over bail, youth legal systems

    The family of a homeless man who died after allegedly being stabbed by a group of teens is raising concerns about the bail system and protections for youth accused of crime. Toronto police have said Ken Lee, 59, died in December after allegedly being swarmed and stabbed by a group of eight teenage girls – the teens are now charged with second degree-murder. One of the girls has been granted bail while bail hearings have been scheduled for several others. None of the teens can be identified under

  • Presenting: The Most Badass Feminist Action Flicks of All Damn Time

    Action movies with female leads will remind you that femininity and strength are not mutually exclusive. Here are all the best feminist action films to watch now. Same, which is why I turn to feminist action movies for a healthy dose of ✨female empowerment.✨ Like a powerful feminist anthem, action movies with female leads will remind you that femininity and strength go hand in hand—and the world in which women are always relegated to the role of damsel in distress or sexy sidekick is O-V-E-R. Yes, Bond girls are hot and sometimes even have agency, but I like my action stars with a lil more dimension, mmkay?

  • Toronto police identify 37-year-old man charged in fatal downtown assault

    TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service has identified a man charged in a daytime attack that left a woman dead on a bustling downtown street. Police say they received a call for an assault just north of Yonge Street and King Street, in Toronto's financial district, a little after 11:30 a.m. on Friday. They say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when she was allegedly pushed and fell to the ground. Police said on Friday that the woman, who was 89 years old, had serious head injuries and died at th

  • U.S. Justice Dept found more classified items in Biden home search

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A new search of President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday by the U.S. Justice Department found six more items, including documents with classification markings, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night. Some of the classified documents and "surrounding materials" dated from Biden's tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. The Department of Justice, which conducted a search that lasted over 12 hours, also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Alex Lyon makes 28 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 28 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey Legaue on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane set to return from LTIR against Kraken

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane off long-term injured reserve ahead of their Tuesday night game against the visiting Seattle Kraken. Kane had been sidelined since sustaining a lacerated wrist in a Nov. 8 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Kane has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. His return gives the Oilers' top-six forward group a significant boost as Edmonton looks to lock down a playoff berth over the second half of the NHL season. The Oil

  • Pederson, Reid face off again as Jags visit KC for playoffs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Doug Pederson got to know Andy Reid as a backup quarterback in Green Bay, then as his starter in Philadelphia, before coaching under him with the Eagles and helping him build the Kansas City Chiefs into the juggernaut they are today. “How many years is that?” asked Pederson, who is just a couple weeks shy of his 55th birthday. “That's a lot of years. That's 28 years, almost 30 years. So that's 30 years of my professional life that I've been influenced by him.” Not surpris

  • Bruce Boudreau should walk away from Vancouver

    In a strange press conference, Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford refused to give head coach Bruce Boudreau his full support. Following months of instability and rumours, Boudreau should consider quitting his post before an inevitable firing.

  • You Can Play defends Ivan Provorov in controversial statement

    The You Can Play Project, a social activism campaign dedicated to the eradication of homophobia in sports, defended "those who do not wish to participate" as allies in hockey on Thursday.

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he