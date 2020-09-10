On Biden's heels, Trump heads to Michigan in search of working-class votes

WASHINGTON — Hot on the heels of his Democratic challenger, Donald Trump is headed to Michigan today — a critical stretch of his road back to the White House.

Trump is scheduled to hold an evening rally in Saginaw County, a one-time Democrat stronghold he narrowly wrestled away from Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The visit comes one day after Joe Biden promised supporters in Detroit a suite of "Buy American" measures aimed at keeping manufacturers and blue-collar jobs on U.S. soil.

Biden plans stiff tax penalties for companies that manufacture U.S.-bound products outside the country and a crackdown on those that use offshoring to avoid paying taxes at home.

He also intends to "expand and tighten" Buy American provisions and establish a "Made in America" office in the White House to review and limit exceptions to the rules — exceptions many Canadian firms depend on.

Trump is likely to tout the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement as a signature achievement, as well as his recent decision to renew tariffs on Canadian aluminum exports.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.

