Biden's Florida visit, Trump Org. charges, new NCAA laws: 5 things to know Thursday

Biden to visit site of collapsed condo building in Florida

President Joe Biden visits the site of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, Thursday. Biden is in Florida in part to thank first responders and others involved in looking for survivors. He will also "meet with the families who have been forced to endure this terrible tragedy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier in the week. In addition to the visit, the president has called for an investigation of the collapse, Psaki said. She added Biden wants "to play any constructive role we can play with federal resources in getting to the bottom of it and preventing it from happening in the future." Biden last week declared a federal emergency in Florida, authorizing federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts. As of early Thursday morning, 18 people have been confirmed dead, with 145 unaccounted for.

Trump Organization expected to face tax charges

The specific tax-related charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg, are expected to be unsealed Thursday. The development comes after a grand jury in Manhattan indicted Weisselberg and the namesake enterprise founded by former President Donald Trump Wednesday. In addition to the charges being unsealed, Weisselberg is expected to turn himself in Thursday. The charges are part of a long-running inquiry headed by the Manhattan district attorney and New York's attorney general into the operations of the family real estate business. The charges come just days after Trump attorneys met with local prosecutors in a failed attempt to persuade prosecutors not to proceed with their case, Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti said.

New York attorney general 'actively investigating' Trump Organization in a 'criminal capacity'

Name, image and likeness: New laws change college landscape

The landscape of college sports forever changes Thursday when legislation from several states goes into effect, allowing student-athletes to monetize the use of their name, image and likeness without impacting their college eligibility. It's a step into the unknown for the NCAA after more than a century of running an organization steadfastly committed to an amateur model that resisted the call for enhanced benefits for the players. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on June 21 that the NCAA may not place limits on education-related benefits that student-athletes can receive for playing college sports. While the ruling did not mention the issue of name, image and likeness, the court's decision is almost certain to ripple through the NIL debate.

William and Harry unveil Princess Diana statue

Prince William and Prince Harry will unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace Thursday in a long-awaited ceremony. The statue had been conceived years ago, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and to celebrate her legacy. William and Harry chose sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose portrait of Queen Elizabeth II appears on British coins. Then the pandemic delayed the installation in the Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favorite spots at the palace. Now the statue is being unveiled on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday. The brothers are expected to deliver separate speeches in what is expected to be a high-pressure, potentially awkward event thanks to a fierce falling-out between the two. "What happens on Thursday will be closely watched," said royal biographer Robert Lacey. "What are these two boys honoring? What values of Diana? The values of humanity, of accessibility?"

Tropical storm Elsa could form

Rescuers and residents in Florida are keeping an eye on a pair of tropical waves — one of which could become a storm Thursday. Forecasters at the National Hurricane center expect one of the waves will become tropical storm Elsa within the next day or so. While it's too early to say whether the system will have any impact on the U.S., tropical storm watches have been issued for several Caribbean islands. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Looking ahead, the "disturbance is likely to develop as it moves into and travels through the Caribbean," according to AccuWeather senior meteorologist Rob Miller. Should the system hold together, it's forecast to drift west-northwest over open waters of the Caribbean Sea from Saturday through Monday, potentially entering the Gulf of Mexico around Tuesday.

