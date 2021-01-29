Biden's executive orders on criminal justice should extend to inmates sent home by COVID

Jeremy Travis, Kevin Ring and Inimai Chettiar, Opinion contributors
Updated ·5 min read

In many ways, Jesse Ubaldo Rodriguez is just like most Americans struggling to make a living during a global pandemic. He is married, employed at a heating, ventilating and air conditioning company, and when he’s not working, Rodriguez is pursuing a bachelor’s degree from Texas' Odessa College. But Rodriguez has one additional burden to bear: He lives in constant fear of being sent back to prison.

Rodriguez was convicted of participating in a drug conspiracy nearly a decade ago and sentenced to more than 17 years in prison. In 2015, his sentence was reduced to 14 years because of a reform approved by the U.S. Sentencing Commission. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit early last year and began spreading quickly throughout the federal prison system, the Bureau of Prisons moved thousands of people like Rodriquez (who had already served nearly eight years and was not a public safety threat) home to serve out the rest of their sentences.

This effort saved lives, reunited families, protected public safety and saved taxpayers millions of dollars on unnecessary incarceration.

COLUMN: Better policing begins with accountability and an end to qualified immunity

But a memo issued by the Trump Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel in the final days of the administration threatens the new life Rodriguez has built, and could send him and thousands of other prisoners who were successfully transferred to home confinement back to prison. That’s unacceptable.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that sent a clear message to the private prison industry: Its time of profiting off of human misery is coming to an end.

Now, he can send an even stronger one by taking swift action to rescind the Trump memo and, rather than looking for ways to send vulnerable people back to prison, direct the Justice Department and Bureau of Prisons to expedite the safe release of more federal prisoners.

COLUMN: Executions shouldn't be shrouded in secrecy. Media witnesses help hold government accountable.

Typically, the Bureau of Prisons is authorized to send someone to home confinement only at the very end of his sentence — for a period of a few months. In March, however, a bipartisan majority in Congress voted to significantly expand the bureau's discretion to grant home confinement in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. Since that time, the bureau reports placing more than 21,000 prisoners on home confinement. Right now, more than 7,800 are still there.

Despite these efforts, the pandemic continues to threaten the lives of those who live and work in our federal prisons. Nearly 45,000 federal inmates and 2,000 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 209 prisoners and three staff members have been killed by the virus.

The federal system is not unique. The pandemic has devastated justice systems around the country, which is why we worked with a bipartisan COVID-19 task force made up of judges, prosecutors, public defenders, correctional officers and advocates from Washington to Tennessee to share the incredible challenges they are facing, and offer recommendations to federal policymakers. Some states, such as Kentucky, have taken bold action, but too many have done little to mitigate the spread of the disease.

COLUMN: Warnock, Ossoff make history. What their Senate wins say about the 'defund police' slogan

The Biden administration, working with members of both political parties in Congress, has the chance — indeed, the responsibility — to lead. First, it should immediately rescind the Trump administration’s cruel and counterproductive memo that would send thousands of people back to prison. Next, it should direct the Bureau of Prisons to identify even more people who could be safely released early back to society. Priority should be given to those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Former Attorney General William Barr unwisely restricted eligibility for expanded home confinement in a number of ways. For example, he excluded anyone who had even a minor disciplinary infraction in the past 12 months. Factors like that should be considered, but they should not be used to bar otherwise qualified and vulnerable people from being released. We should not let arbitrary rules continue to turn prison sentences into life-in-prison death sentences.

Finally, in order to better supervise and help the people on home confinement, Biden should use his executive clemency authority or direct his Justice Department to seek compassionate release for those people, like Rodriguez, who have demonstrated that they no longer need supervision. People who have been on home confinement for at least six months without incident should have their sentences shortened. Such a move would save taxpayers millions, reward good behavior and improve public safety.

POLICING THE USA: A look at race, justice, media

We believe there will be plenty of opportunities for the new administration to work with members of Congress from both parties to make deep and lasting improvements to the justice system, and we look forward to supporting those efforts.

Right now, however, the administration should move unilaterally and immediately to combat the spread of COVID-19 in prisons and improve the dangerous conditions that prisoners have endured for the past 10 months. Rescinding the last-minute, cruel Trump administration memo on home confinement would be a wise start.

Jeremy Travis is the executive vice president of criminal justice at Arnold Ventures and the former director of the National Institute of Justice.

Kevin Ring is the president of FAMM.

Inimai Chettiar is the federal director of the Justice Action Network and former Justice Program director of the Brennan Center for Justice.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's justice reforms should extend to inmates sent home by COVID

Originally published

    Canadian tight end Antony Auclair is still having trouble accepting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl in their home city. The Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NFL's marquee game with a 31-26 road win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. So Tampa Bay will have home-field advantage when its faces the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. "I just don't realize it fully yet," Auclair said Thursday during a video conference. "I haven't been sleeping well the past couple of days, I'm so excited, man. "It's just a crazy year with COVID and all the protocols we've been through. Not having that many fans at games, it has felt so much different but it's unbelievable to be here." The six-foot-six, 256-pound Auclair, in his fourth season with Tampa Bay, will become the 17th Canadian to appear in a Super Bowl. If the Buccaneers win, the 27-year-old native of Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que., will become the 10th Canuck to play on a victorious squad. Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, of Mont-Sainte-Hilaire, Que., was a starter last year in Kansas City's 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. But Duvernay-Tardif, who received his medical degree from McGill in 2018, won't appear in this year's game. Last summer he became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season, choosing instead to work as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility. Another Canadian, offensive lineman Ryan Hunter of North Bay, Ont., was also on the Chiefs' 53-man roster last year but was inactive for the Super Bowl and is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers. All three players share the same agent, Montreal-based Sasha Ghavami. Auclair said Duvernay-Tardif has yet to reach out to him. But Auclair's goal this year was to meet up with his provincial counterpart in this year's Super Bowl. "That would've been sick just to play against him in the Super Bowl," Auclair said. "It might be in another year." Tampa Bay made headlines this off-season with the addition of quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Brady, 43, who won six Super Bowls with New England, will make his 10th career appearance in the NFL's marquee game and is just the fourth NFL quarterback to reach the title game with multiple franchises. "He's got to be the greatest teammate of all time," Auclair said of Brady. "It gives you a lot of confidence to know this guy trusts you. "That's big as a rookie, that's big for a player like me who's not even from the States. Just to get his confidence and trust in you, that's a lot for me and a lot of guys." Gronkowski has established himself as one of the NFL's tight ends but Auclair said he also comes by his fun-loving persona honestly. "I'm with Gronk all day every day and this guy is funny," Auclair said. "Gronk is always smiling, it's hard to be down when you're around that guy. "It's cool to be around those guys. They work so hard and they're consistent with their work. They're very good examples for me." Auclair signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent out of Laval and is the first player in that school's rich football history to crack an NFL roster. Auclair has started 20-of-40 career NFL games and is used primarily as a blocking tight end, having recorded just 10 career receptions for 84 yards with the Bucs. Auclair said not being very involved in the Bucs' passing game is sometimes difficult to accept. "Sometimes it's tough because you don't get as much credit blocking big guys," he said. "If I block a D-end and Gronk is catching the ball 30 yards downfield and scores, they won't see me out there blocking for him but it's called an assist. "Sometimes it's hard but I don't really mind it because I love my role and playing football." Auclair, who played quarterback before joining the Rouge et Or, credits Laval and head coach Glen Constantin for preparing him to make the huge jump from Canadian university football to the NFL. "The way he prepared me, the whole organization prepared me to get here just by doing things in a professional way," Auclair said. "The biggest difference was the speed of the game. "I used to play Canadian football in college and now I'm here in the NFL trying to figure out my English, the rules, everything was kind of hard at first. But I used to play football all the time growing up, I used to play Madden all the time growing up so I kind of knew those nuances." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press