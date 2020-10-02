Biden announced in-person canvassing. Then Trump tested positive for Covid

At a Latinos for Trump roundtable in Phoenix in August, Alma Rodriguez said she had yet to hear from Joe Biden’s campaign this cycle. But the 28-year-old has been approached several times by canvassers and volunteers from the Trump campaign, who say they have knocked on 19 million doors – and she’s started visiting the organization’s office.

“I go to the center and talk with people who just have a passion,” she said.

Part of this is by design. For months now, the Biden campaign has been focused on digital and phone messaging, avoiding traditional in-person canvassing efforts in the hope of curbing Covid-19 risks for voters and staff. They’ve been hoping their caution sends the message that they take the virus, and their voters well being, seriously.

But on Thursday, the Biden campaign announced it was changing course. After reports that Democrats were growing frustrated by the campaign’s decision not to have a robust ground game, it unveiled a new effort to dispatch several hundred volunteers across critical swing states such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and New Hampshire.

Soon after the announcement Trump and first lady Melania tested positive for Covid-19, leaving political pundits to wonder: will Biden’s new ground game work or does playing it safe seem more important than ever?

The coronavirus has hung over a bitterly divided election. The Trump administration has been downplaying the severity of the virus since February, and balking at public health interventions such as widespread mask mandates and citywide lockdowns.

Biden supporters say its caution this year, then, was entirely justified. “I know if somebody knocked on my door I’d be mortified,” said Moe Vela, a former senior advisor to Biden, before the announcement. “I don’t know who’s touched what, who’s breathed what.”

Campaign volunteers for Joe Biden work a phone bank in North Charleston, South Carolina, on 28 February. Photograph: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

Instead the Biden campaign has been focusing on new ways of reaching voters, such as virtual yard signs in the popular Animal Crossing video game or drive-in movie theater-style rallies.

Even so, volunteers say they haven’t been able to reach every voter they had hoped to. “It’s just harder and harder to get people on the phone,” Patrick Sullivan, a Biden volunteer who lives in suburban Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, told the Associated Press. “So being able to go to someone’s door and talk to them makes a big difference.”

The Biden camp opened 109 supply centers with campaign material and voter education pamphlets to distribute, as well as a supply of personal protective equipment and thermometers to avoid an outbreak.

The volunteers have also been trained to focus on the voting process itself. There is an expected surge in mail-in voting this year, as voters hope to avoid long lines during the pandemic, leading to increased confusion and logistical issues with absentee ballots. In Pennsylvania, a pivotal state, voters could forget to use the ballot secrecy envelopes, making their votes invalid. In Florida, hundreds of ballots have already been rejected because voters didn’t sign the envelope.

Republicans say the new strategy is hypocritical, and possibly, futile.

“President Trump’s re-election team has been knocking doors, safely for months. We’re now averaging 2m doors a week, and growing,” said Steve Guest, a Republican National Committee spokesperson in an email statement. “Joe Biden’s campaign is trying to shoe string together a ground game with less than 33 days to go, but it’s too little, too late.” (It’s worth noting Trump’s rallies in Tulsa and Saginaw have been linked to Covid cases).

But David Broockman, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who has studied voter persuasion efforts, said the value of in-person organizing may be overstated, particularly during a pandemic.

