Biden's cabinet, election certifications, Trump's turkey pardon: 5 things to know Tuesday
Biden to announce Cabinet members
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to begin naming Cabinet nominees on Tuesday. Biden reportedly chose Antony Blinken, a longtime confidant, to lead the State Department. With Democrats' ability to pass large parts of their agenda likely hampered regardless of which party ultimately controls the Senate, Biden’s Cabinet is set to play an outsized role in enacting progressive policies through the executive branch. Biden is reportedly interested in creating a diverse Cabinet across several dimensions, including age, gender, ideology and race. Potential contenders for top spots in the administration have included longtime Democratic aides as well as some of Biden’s former rivals in the 2020 presidential campaign.
More states are expected to certify their election results
Five states and the District of Columbia, including two key swing states that featured close races and weren't declared for the winner until days after the election, are scheduled to certify their election results Tuesday. They include Nevada, which President-elect Joe Biden won by about two points, and North Carolina, which went to President Donald Trump by about one. Minnesota, New Mexico and the District of Columbia, all won by Biden, and Indiana, a Trump state, are also expected to certify their results. Among the states certifying Monday was Michigan, where Trump and his allies failed to delay the process. One Republican member of Michigan's canvassing board broke with his GOP colleague, joining two Democrats in voting to certify the state's election results. All states must certify before the Electoral College meets on Dec. 14, and any challenge to the results must be resolved by Dec. 8.
Additional states imposing new COVID-19 limitations
As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise nationwide, on Tuesday, Nevada and Wyoming will join a lengthy list of states that have imposed some sort of new coronavirus-related order. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, who has practically begged residents to follow the state's mask-wearing and social distancing orders, strengthened the mandate by requiring face coverings during private gatherings indoors and outdoors, and limited businesses to 25% capacity. The new restrictions will be in effect for three weeks. For the first time since the spring, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has imposed new measures limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings. The governor did not announce a statewide face mask order despite a call from county health officers to enact one. Thirty-seven states – plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico – now require people to wear face coverings in public statewide, according to a list maintained by AARP.
Trump will pardon turkey from Iowa
President Donald Trump will pardon an Iowa bird on Tuesday at the White House. Turkey producers Ron and Susie Kardel of Walcott raised this year's "presidential flock," including the two turkeys chosen to travel to Washington, D.C. One of the birds will be named the official Thanksgiving Turkey and the other will serve as an alternate. Both will then live out their days at Iowa State University and be available for public viewing starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5. This annual holiday tradition was made official in 1989 under former President George H.W. Bush.
And the Grammy (nomination) goes to ...
The nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards will be revealed via livestream Tuesday as Recording Academy Interim President Harvey Mason Jr. and a bevy of musicians will announce the hopefuls in more than 80 categories. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is expected to see multiple nominations, including one in the highly competitive best new artist category. But as the Associated Press points out, she could have been nominated for more awards but the song "WAP" — which she collaborated with Cardi B on — wasn't submitted for nominations this year. Also, superstar Taylor Swift, fresh off winning her third consecutive artist of the year prize at the American Music Awards Sunday, should compete for the top prizes thanks to her latest album "Folklore." The 63rd Grammy Awards are slated to air Jan. 31 on CBS.
