Biden’s 'Buy America' plan won’t work

Just about every president promises a new-and-improved Buy America rules, and just about every president leaves with disappointing results. Joe Biden is likely to be the next.

Biden plans to sign an executive order on Jan. 25 meant to boost federal purchases of American-made products, to strengthen the U.S. manufacturing sector. Federal law already requires this, but waivers are available if U.S.-made products cost too much. The Biden order will raise the cost threshold for waivers, making them harder to get. It will also require more components inside finished products to be American-made, making it harder for U.S. manufacturers to assemble “American” products filled with cheap foreign parts.

It might be good politics, but it’s bad economics. “It’s not a job-creating approach,” says trade economist Gary Hufbauer of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “You kill downstream jobs in one of two ways. Either you make it more expensive, so less of the downstream product is purchased, or if you have a given amount of budget money you’re spending on this Buy America package, it’s not available for other things to spend on. You just can’t build as many miles of road when the price is higher.”

Buy America laws governing federal purchases have been on the books since 1933, and about 97% of federal goods purchases are assembled in the United States. Federal agencies can seek a waiver if a domestic product is considerably more expensive than a similar foreign product, with thresholds ranging from 6% more costly to 50%, based on the type of product. There are also rules requiring domestically produced components inside goods to be made in the United States, with 60% being a common threshold.

The Biden order doesn’t yet include new targets, but it begins a process that will likely raise the cost thresholds for seeking a waiver, and boost the amount of domestic content required inside. Depending on the new targets, there could be significant changes for some sectors. “This is particularly true in the information and communications technology sector,” says William Reinsch of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a former undersecretary of commerce for exports. “If the government ends up changing the content rules, that could result in a major upset of existing supply chains and have a big economic impact.”

Raising costs, depressing output

Most types of protectionism that limit competition raise prices, which is why several studies show that Buy America provisions depress economic output and overall employment. In most cases, it simply costs more to build stuff in the United States than in China, Mexico or other offshore havens manufacturers have flocked to during the last 30 years. The higher U.S. cost of rebar or piping or tires or solar panels protects those U.S. jobs, but it also raises the cost of projects and introduces distortions that undermine the whole point of the program.

The Peterson Institute estimates that each job protected by Buy America provisions costs $250,000 in taxpayer subsidies and lost output. A 2018 Canadian study found that Buy America policies protect about 57,000 U.S. jobs, but eliminating them completely would create 300,000 new jobs, on net. Canada routinely criticizes Buy America policies, since Canadian producers lose out, and the country’s foreign minister said on Jan. 25 she was concerned Biden’s new order could harm trade between the two countries.

Tougher Buy America provisions are a small part of Biden’s broader economic plan, and something he can implement quickly, without Congressional legislation. The measure will appease some liberal Democrats who favor more protectionism and would even like to see President Trump’s new tariffs on imports from China and other countries remain in place.

A much bigger challenge for Biden will be trade reforms that harness the power of free trade, which allows companies to organize themselves in the most efficient manner, while developing new ways to protect workers whose jobs are threatened by those same efficiencies. Most economists agree that free trade allows producers to get the most bang for the buck, but the United States has done a notoriously poor job of helping workers whose jobs go overseas. The decline of good-paying blue-collar jobs, with little to replace them, is one factor that fueled the Tea Party populism that ultimately helped Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016.

Biden says he wants to confront China on trade abuses in alliance with other nations, instead of the unilateral approach President Trump favored. But he hasn’t outlined a detailed plan on trade, and it will take time at any rate. His Build Back Better program calls for trillions of dollars in new investment in green energy and other parts of the economy that could fuel a manufacturing boom—but only if reluctant Republicans in Congress go along with the spending. Until then, Biden hopes voters will buy his Buy America plan.

