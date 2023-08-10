Wilko poised to announce collapse, putting 12,000 jobs at risk - latest updates

Wilko filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last week - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Wilko is poised to tell thousands of staff that the discount chain has collapsed.

The low-cost retailer, which is privately owned and has about 400 stores, is due to enter insolvency proceedings as soon as today unless an unexpected last-minute buyer emerges, according to Bloomberg.

Wilko previously appointed advisers at PwC to find new funding but potential buyers withdrew their interest in recent days. It has roughly 12,000 staff.

The company, which sells everything from stationery to hardware, warned it was at risk of insolvency on August 3 amid “mounting cash pressures”.

Chief executive Mark Jackson said at the time that Wilko lacked an offer that “provides the necessary liquidity”.

It secured a £40m lifeline from Hilco UK — the owner of Homebase — at the beginning of this year after it reported supply chain disruptions and a sharp drop in footfall. A spokesperson for Wilko declined to comment.

09:49 AM BST

Wilko poised to announce collapse

09:24 AM BST

Pound gains ahead of US inflation data

The pound has gained against the dollar ahead of the key US inflation report due later.

Sterling was up 0.4pc and headed back in the direction of $1.28, even as data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) showed Britain’s housing market is in its worst state since the financial crisis.

The pound has slipped 0.1pc against the euro, which is worth 86p.

08:56 AM BST

FTSE 100 held back by ex-dividend stocks

UK stocks inched higher at the open ahead of the big US inflation report later today.

However, British indexes lagged a broader rally in Europe after heavyweights including HSBC and Rio Tinto traded without the entitlement of dividends.

The FTSE 100 index gained 0.1pc, while the broader European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7pc.

The blue-chip British stocks gauge was still on track to extend gains after its biggest daily gain in three weeks on Wednesday.

Banks stocks -- Barclays, NatWest, HSBC and Standard Chartered -- were down between 0.3pc and 1.1pc as they traded ex-dividend.

Miner stocks fell 0.4pc, with the heaviest drop coming from Rio Tinto, which was down 2.7pc.

Spirax-Sarco shares fell 5pc after the firm reported first-half profit and revenue below expectations.

A much-awaited US inflation report later will help investors gauge the trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

FTSE 250 stocks edged higher by 0.3pc.

08:38 AM BST

Persimmon axes jobs as home sales slump

Persimmon has cut hundreds of jobs after reporting after revealing its pre-tax profits more than halved as stubbornly high mortgage rates grip the property market.

The housebuilder said it reduced headcount by almost 300 in the first half of the year and further reviews are ongoing to cut costs by as much as £25m annually.

The FTSE 100 company’s shares have gained 1.9pc after it said is also planning to remove certain specifications in homes that are less important to customers, resulting in savings of up to £1,800 per plot.

UK households are facing an avalanche of cost pressures triggered by surging mortgages rates and the impact of high inflation.

Several of Britain’s biggest developers have reported downbeat results, with Bellway also warning of job cuts this week in the face of weak demand for new homes.

Persimmon’s home sales dropped to 4,249 in the six months to June, compared with 6,652 in the first half of 2022.

Chief executive Dean Finch said: Against a backdrop of higher mortgage rates, the removal of Help to Buy and significant market uncertainty, Persimmon has delivered a robust sales rate. We are on track to deliver profit expectations for the year.”

Persimmon

08:17 AM BST

Gas prices fall back after surge triggered by threat of Australian strikes

European natural gas have pulled back after the huge surge triggered by a vote supporting strikes by workers in Australian facilities.

Benchmark futures have fallen 4.1pc today after surging 28pc on Wednesday, which was the biggest such move since the early weeks of the Ukraine war in March 2022. Prices gained 49pc at one point.

Potential strikes at three major liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia could disrupt about 10pc of global exports of the fuel.

If industrial action goes ahead, it could make Asian buyers seek alternative supplies from outside the region, intensifying competition with Europe for the fuel.

Zongqiang Luo, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, said:

Any such strike could disrupt about half of Australia’s LNG export capacity and cause many Asian buyers to look elsewhere for their cargoes. This price surge reflects the likelihood of the strike materialising, impacting LNG supplies during the ongoing heat waves, despite the ample gas inventories in Europe.

Dutch front-month futures, Europe’s gas benchmark, slipped below €39 a megawatt-hour in early trading.

08:06 AM BST

UK markets edge upwards

It has been a tepid start for stock markets in London following the US ban investments into Chinese technologies.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has risen 0.1pc to 7,592.93 while the FTSE 250 has gained 0.2pc to 18,977.90.

07:51 AM BST

Deliveroo orders shrink amid cost-of-living crisis

Food delivery firm Deliveroo has increased its full-year earnings expectations despite seeing order numbers shrink further as consumers continue to face cost-of-living pressures.

The multinational business saw order numbers fall by 6pc over the latest half year, but food price inflation boosted gross transaction value (GTV) per order, which jumped by a tenth to £24.20 from £22.10.

Deliveroo said: “Starting last year, high food price inflation in many markets has put pressure on consumer spending power and impacted demand for food delivery.”

The food delivery giant said it expects its full-year adjusted earnings to be up to £80m and revealed it plans to dish out an extra £250m to shareholders.

Deliveroo

07:45 AM BST

Entain puts aside £585m for potential bribery penalty

Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain has set aside £585m in case it is fined over an HMRC investigation into potential bribery at its former Turkish business.

Entain said it has taken the provision as it continues negotiations with the Crown Prosecution Service following the four-year inquiry.

The company had previously flagged that it might face a “substantial financial penalty” because of conduct at its former subsidiary in Turkey.

Authorities started investigating the firm’s suppliers in 2019, and a year later started to look at the GVC Group, which subsequently rebranded as Entain.

Entain sold the Turkish subsidiary in 2017, before the investigation started.

Chairman Barry Gibson said: “We are pleased to be making good progress towards drawing a line under this historical issue, which relates to a business that was sold by a former management team of the group nearly six years ago.

“We have been working closely with the CPS throughout this process, and they have recognised our extensive co-operation.

“Following a complete overhaul of our business model, strategy and culture in the last few years, the Entain of today bears no resemblance to the GVC of yesterday.”

Entain has set aside £585m for a potential penalty - Matt Alexander/PA Wire

07:33 AM BST

Biden's ban on US investment in Chinese tech sparks slump in Asian shares

Joe Biden has announced a ban on US investments into sensitive high-tech areas in China in a move branded as “anti-globalisation” by Beijing.

The President signed an executive order on Wednesday blocking and regulating any US financial backing for advanced computer chips, quantum computing and artificial intelligence in the world’s second largest economy.

The long-anticipated rules are expected to be implemented next year.

Rishi Sunak is understood to be considering a similar ban, after promising Mr Biden during a visit to the White House in June that Britain would “respond effectively” to the risk that British capital and expertise could help rival countries develop a military or intelligence threat.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “The UK will consider these new measures closely as we continue to assess potential national security risks attached to some investments.”

Mr Biden said in a letter to Congressional leaders: “The commitment of the United States to open investment is a cornerstone of our economic policy and provides the United States with substantial benefits.

“However, certain United States investments may accelerate and increase the success of the development of sensitive technologies and products in countries that develop them to counter United States and allied capabilities.”

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce responded in a statement early Thursday that it has “serious concern” about the order and “reserves the right to take measures.”

Asian shares responded with falls overnight, with stocks in Hong Kong down 1pc and the Shanghai Composite down 0.2pc.

Joe Biden has signed an executive order banning US investments in some Chinese tech sectors like quantum computing and AI - REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

07:25 AM BST

Good morning

President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday to block and regulate high-tech US investments going toward China, reflecting an intensifying competition between the world’s two biggest powers.

The order covers advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies and artificial intelligence.

5 things to start your day

1) Disney raises price of streaming service as Iger cuts costs | It comes as Disney+ continues to lose paying subscribers

2) The Ozempic-killers already delivering fat profits | A booming weight-loss drug market has investors scrambling for a piece of the action

3) Bristol microplastics start-up backed by Leonardo DiCaprio | Hollywood stars invest in UK company that filters toxic particles from washing machines

4) Families will holiday in Poland instead of scorching southern Europe, Tui boss says | Climate change could force holidaymakers to seek new getaway locations

5) Thames Water turnaround in doubt, warns Fitch | Further doubt has been cast over the future of Thames Water after Fitch warned the troubled supplier’s turnaround plan was “high risk.”

What happened overnight

Asian stocks broadly fell, hovering close to a one-month low, after Joe Biden announced a US ban on investments in sensitive technologies in China.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6pc and looked set to log a second straight week of losses with markets still reeling from the world’s second largest economy slipping into deflation.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.5pc and the Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2pc, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index retreated nearly 1pc.

Wall Street stocks slipped on Wednesday, as traders braced for the highly anticipated report on US inflation released later today.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7pc to 4,467.71 for its sixth drop in the last seven trading sessions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5pc to 35,123.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite sank 1.2pc to 13,722.02.

In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury slipped to 4.00pc from 4.03pc late Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which moves more on expectations for action by the Fed, rose to 4.80pc from 4.76pc.

