Biden's approach to tackling COVID-19 will be dramatically different, and quickly apparent

The day President Donald Trump turns the White House over to Joe Biden, COVID-19 will remain just as big a threat to Americans. But the strategy for tackling it will change dramatically.

Public health experts expect a major reset, including a renewed emphasis on science, better communication and efforts to simultaneously boost the economy and public health rather than pitting the two against each other.

The shift is expected to be swift once Biden takes office.

"The public will immediately notice a vast change in science messaging from the White House," said Lawrence Gostin, director of Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law. "The Biden administration will both convey pro-science messages and model the best behavior from among all White House and Cabinet staff."

President-elect Biden has long been wearing face coverings and maintaining distance from others while in public, and he has said he plans to continue that practice.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, said he expects to see changes in role modeling, communications, spending, collaboration with industry – and in just about every other way.

"You're going to see a very different approach here," said Emanuel, an oncologist and former health policy adviser in the Obama administration.

A Biden administration will be much better at communicating with the public, said Dr. Tom Frieden, who ran the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Barack Obama.

"Of all the failures – and there are many in this (Trump) administration when it comes to dealing with COVID – the one that I think has been most costly in terms of undermining an effective response is the failure to communicate effectively," said Frieden, now CEO of Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative to prevent epidemics and cardiovascular disease.

Biden has pledged to put scientists not politicians behind the microphone, make testing widely available and free, expand national surveillance programs, and restore the CDC's real-time dashboard tracking virus-related hospital admissions.

He also has promised to quickly launch a national plan to distribute personal protective equipment to health care workers and first responders and ask for clear, national guidance from the CDC on containment, school openings, travel and gatherings.

Joe Biden and President Trump disagree on when and where masks should be worn. More

Public health officials, not surprisingly, are far more supportive of Biden's approach than they have been of Trump's. Now, several said, there has to be a process of rebuilding the public health system and the public's faith in it.

"If we now prioritize science and public health the way we should have at the beginning, hopefully we can restore some strength to the system," said Dr. Howard Koh, a faculty member at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Harvard Kennedy School, and a former assistant secretary for health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Too many Americans have died unnecessarily during the pandemic, he and others said.

"When a loved one dies, that's a tragedy," Koh said. "When a loved one dies from a death that could have been prevented, that's a tragedy that haunts you forever."

Communications shift

As soon as he takes office, Biden has vowed to restore the type of daily, expert-led briefings that were typical for previous epidemics, such as H1N1 and Zika virus.

“One of the first things that will happen will be an unmuzzling of the scientific and technical personnel in the health agencies. We will start seeing the leaders of CDC and FDA being allowed to be on television and to communicate through other means with the public,” said Dr. Eric Toner, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

