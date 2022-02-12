With Biden's agenda hanging by a thread, Democrats question Schumer-Klain strategy

Eli Stokols, Jennifer Haberkorn
·12 min read
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walk with President Joe Biden
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), left, walks with President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) at the U.S. Capitol. Some lawmakers are questioning the strategy by Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain in trying to pass Biden's domestic agenda. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

For all the ire directed by liberal activists at two moderate senators who in recent weeks scuttled President Biden's most ambitious plans, Democratic members of Congress increasingly cast blame on another duo for the failures, raising questions about whether the party can resurrect the centerpiece of its agenda.

Some frustrated Democrats say strategic blunders by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain were, in large part, to blame for Biden failing to win passage of a massive social spending and climate plan. The men too frequently sought to appease progressives and their allied groups while antagonizing the moderates needed to pass the legislation, known as Build Back Better, they say.

After that bill died in December, leaving Democrats reeling, Schumer and Klain doubled-down on the same strategy, pivoting to a quixotic showdown over voting rights that further alienated the moderate lawmakers they still need to revive at least part of the spending plan.

The two leaders played "more to public interest groups than the needs of the U.S. Senate," a Democratic senator said. The senator was one of 20 Democratic lawmakers and administration officials who were interviewed for this story, most speaking on condition of anonymity to candidly discuss what they described as the party's legislative missteps.

Those officials said the progressive-first strategy ultimately soured many Democrats on Capitol Hill on the ability of the White House and Schumer to rescue the social spending plan and has left them feeling rudderless as they seek a path to resurrect portions of the plan in a new bill. They described Klain and Schumer as particularly tight partners who speak several times a day, share a disinclination to delegate responsibilities to staff and have guided the Biden agenda in lockstep in recent months.

Recent developments have done little to reassure concerned Democrats. During a Zoom call last month with the four Democratic senators who have been the main proponents of extending the child tax credit, Klain insisted the administration was still fighting for it to remain in a salvaged version of the social spending plan.

Only days later, President Biden said publicly at a press conference what his chief of staff wouldn't tell the lawmakers privately — that it was a component "I feel strongly about that I’m not sure I can get in the package."

To some involved in the negotiations, the Zoom call and Biden's reality check wasn't just an episode of mixed signals. It was emblematic of the same magical thinking that characterized Klain and Schumer's approach over the last several months — a faulty assumption they would eventually win over the moderate holdouts in their own party without scaling down their policy goals, which would have meant disappointing progressive lawmakers and activist groups but potentially securing the 50 Senate votes needed to pass the legislation.

"They just won’t take the hits," said a Democratic lawmaker. "They tell everyone what they want to hear and they’re afraid to take the hits from activist groups, whether it’s on voting rights or other policy areas. And if no one is willing to take the hits, it's anarchy."

The scale of Democrats' ambitious agenda was always hard to reconcile with their razor-thin congressional majorities, putting Biden's big plans on the precipice of failure from the get-go. In an evenly divided Senate — Democrats have a majority thanks only to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote — they could not afford to lose a single vote if they hoped to pass what started out as a $3.5-trillion wish list of Democratic initiatives.

That meant agitating a single progressive senator was as dicey as alienating a moderate one. Party leaders also recognized their window was closing to enact policies they had been championing for years. Republicans have a strong chance of taking control of the House in the November midterm election, dooming any sweeping legislation for the remainder of Biden's term. That reality put enormous pressure on Democratic leaders to aim big.

"A lot of this is a question of math and the realities and challenges of getting a broad and diverse coalition on board with one piece of legislation," said Kate Bedingfield, the White House communications director, in an interview. "Ultimately, our goal is to navigate that in a way that yields good legislation for the American people. We've gotten two big bills done and we have every belief we’ll get Build Back Better done as well."

The White House did not make Klain available for this story, and Schumer's office declined to comment.

In the House, Democrats say the White House and the Senate need to follow through on their commitment to pass a bill.

"If they don't get something done in the Senate, it’s a failure of leadership and failure of the Democratic caucus in the Senate," said Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles). "We got our part done — now they’ve got to get theirs done."

But Biden, believing last year's public negotiations hurt him politically, has pulled back, telling Democrats in private conversations aboard Air Force One that Americans "don't want him to be the 101st senator." Administration officials say the president and his team will still negotiate out of view. But most conversations taking place in recent weeks have been among lawmakers.

"I don't get a sense of a lot of discussion with the White House," Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

In hindsight, many Democrats say they believe the White House and Schumer should have steered a more moderate course if they wanted to pass anything — a fact that should have been clear to them as early as July. That's when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Schumer signed an agreement that Manchin would only support $1.5 trillion in spending, less than half of the $3.5-trillion package working its way through Congress. Schumer appeared to disclose Manchin's objections to no one, according to lawmakers and administration officials.

By the time the agreement became public in late September, progressives had already spent months building the case for a larger deal that never stood a chance in the Senate. As they cut the size of the legislation in half, Schumer and Klain were reluctant to fund some of the proposed subsidies and benefits while dropping others, urging Democrats instead to include everything but to fund them for a much shorter period of time, in some cases one or two years.

That approach showed that Schumer "can't say no to anybody," one Democratic senator said. "If you can't make a decision [about what priorities matter most], then the path of least resistance is to let it fail and blame it on" Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz), another moderate who pushed back on the spending plan.

Many Democrats, especially in the House, believe Schumer's reluctance to upset progressives is driven, in part, by the need to protect himself from a potential primary challenge. Others believe it was simply his broader fear of angering outside interests groups who have become experts at applying pressure on social media and on cable news shows.

His secrecy frustrated lawmakers who lamented how much time they lost building support for measures that had no chance of making it into the final bill.

"Other House members and I feel lied to," said a House Democrat. "That is what set us up for failure."

In the fall, Democrats decided to pursue a dual-track approach to passing Build Back Better. Progressives in the House were worried that Manchin and Sinema would not support the bill unless they held up passage of a narrower, traditional infrastructure bill until the Senate approved Build Back Better. Both senators had played key roles in developing the $1.2-trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and expressed skepticism over Build Back Better.

But over time, as it became clear Build Back Better was stalled, moderate House Democrats — eager for a political win — began urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) to hold a vote. But they were up against the House progressives who vowed they'd vote no on infrastructure until the spending bill passed the Senate.

In late October, Pelosi had Biden come to the Capitol to resolve the impasse. If he demanded an infrastructure vote that day, her thinking went, progressives would relent. But the night before his visit, Klain fielded calls from House progressive leaders warning him that they still weren't inclined to budge, according to people familiar with the events.

When Biden addressed the caucus the next day, he urged a vote on the infrastructure bill but stopped short of explicitly demanding it happen that day. Afterward, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus who had called Klain the night before, quickly informed reporters outside the meeting that the president hadn't asked for a vote that day, allowing her group to continue to deny Pelosi the ability to bring the bill to the floor.

Pelosi and other members of House leadership believe they would have passed the bill that day had Biden asked more firmly, according to people close to the lawmakers. They attributed his reluctance to advice from his staff, according to a House leadership aide.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain attends a weekly economic briefing in the Oval Office.
Some Democrats say White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain is partly to blame for President Biden's stalled agenda. (Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Eventually, the House voted to pass the infrastructure measure, but only after Biden in November reassured progressives that Manchin told him he could support the $1.85-trillion framework for Build Back Better.

But in December, as the Senate was still negotiating, the West Virginian abruptly announced that he could not support the latest version of the bill, essentially killing the legislation. He announced his decision on Fox News after a cursory heads-up to the White House and Democratic leadership.

Manchin, whose office declined to comment for this story, said he couldn't support the bill because of concerns over inflation, the national debt and the COVID-19 crisis. He's reportedly told allies that a White House statement — authorized by Klain —attributing the lack of progress on the bill to him was his personal breaking point.

Democratic lawmakers and some administration officials say that the White House and Schumer did not learn the right lesson from the Build Back Better debacle. Schumer and Klain coordinated an abrupt shift to voting rights, sending the president to Atlanta for a rousing speech ahead of a Senate vote on legislation that could only pass if all 50 Democrats agreed to change the filibuster rule that essentially requires 60 votes to pass legislation.

It had no chance of passing because Manchin and Sinema were explicitly opposed to the rule change. The two moderates voted against changing the rules. Once again, Manchin found himself cast as progressives' bogeyman, as did Sinema, with activists and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) threatening to support primary challenges against them.

"So Manchin walked away [from Build Back Better] because the White House was putting too much of a spotlight on him — and your response to that is to lean in further on voting rights so that he, once again, is seen as the problem?" said one Democratic senator who called the strategy "idiotic."

Schumer and other top Democrats believed they had no choice but to plow ahead because it was important to show the base — Black voters in particular — that they are concerned about Republican efforts to pass state-level legislation restricting voting access. But the morning after the failed vote on the filibuster rule, a private email Schumer sent to Senate Democrats declaring the defeat to have been a triumph struck several recipients as obtuse.

"Colleagues," Schumer wrote in the Jan. 20 email, which has not been previously reported. "Even though we did not pass the voting rights bill last night, yesterday was one of our best days. The passion and commitment of every caucus member on an issue so vital to our democracy shone through and I thank each of you for your amazing participation."

Former Sen. Tom Daschle, the last Democratic majority leader to preside over an evenly divided Senate, didn't fault Schumer's decision. "It’s a classic case of ‘damned if you do and damned if you don't," he said. "So many of those organizations that have worked and lobbied [on voting rights] would have faulted him for not taking it to the last possible step, so I think he had to go through with it."

But many others in the party say the effort only made it harder to revamp Build Back Better because the experience further alienated Manchin, who has said he's open to discussions but wants to first address inflation and the nation's debt.

If it is revamped and passed, the final package will be far less than what most Democrats had envisioned.

"I think Biden’s ready to take almost anything," predicted Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.).

When Senate Democrats asked Schumer at their weekly lunch on Feb. 1 what was happening with reviving Build Back Better, he was vague, saying only that he was "working on it."

He then acknowledged another senator held all the cards, according to lawmakers who were present. "Talk to Manchin," the majority leader told them.

Manchin had already left the lunch, however.

In a nearby hallway, he told a reporter the legislation "is dead."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Canada's Hosking finishes sixth in snowboard halfpipe after final run fall

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Every time Elizabeth Hosking competes at an Olympics she leaves wanting more. Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., placed sixth in women's snowboard halfpipe on Thursday at the Beijing Olympics, improving 13 spots from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. She said getting significantly closer to the podium has just added fuel to her fire. "It's a big achievement going to the Olympics, but I guess I'm just a person that is never settled," said Hosking, noting that she and coach Brian Smi

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Canada's Éliot Grondin snags snowboard cross silver medal in photo finish

    Canada's Éliot Grondin is familiar with Austrian snowboard cross competitor Alessandro Haemmerle, having spent plenty of time together on the World Cup tour. The two were reacquainted on the Olympic stage on Thursday in Beijing, when Grondin was forced to settle for silver in a photo finish behind Haemmerle at the Genting Snow Park. Italy's Omar Visintin rounded out the podium with bronze. "Pretty unreal. I don't even realize it yet I think, just to be on the podium here at 20 years old," Grondi

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Erin Jackson favored to end US speedskating drought in China

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson shocked herself by making the U.S. Olympic team four years ago. Barely confident of staying upright after just four months on the ice, she was just happy to be in Pyeongchang. Now, she’s the favorite for speedskating gold in Beijing. “This time around I’m coming in swinging and I’ve got my sights set,” she said. The former inline and roller derby skater from balmy Ocala, Florida, has made huge strides since 2018, when she finished 24th in the 500 meters in South Korea

  • Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death

    BEIJING (AP) — Birk Ruud landed at the bottom of Big Air Shougang and unfurled a Norwegian flag, floating the colorful Nordic cross in the breeze behind him. A camera came close, and he pulled down his sleeve to reveal a gold bracelet — a gift from his father. “Papa,” he said, tapping his heart. “You're with me.” The 21-year-old Norwegian spun away with a gold medal in the Olympics’ first men’s freestyle skiing big air event Wednesday, re-emerging as a leader in the extreme sport after losing hi

  • Simons has 29 and Blazers rally for 107-105 win over Lakers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 107-105 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth — despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades. LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn’t have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness.

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Gary Trent Jr.’s father says son was sad and depressed playing in Portland

    Gary Trent Jr. is in a much better head space since joining the Toronto Raptors, his father said in a radio interview.

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • After 4 long years, Canada's women's hockey team gets another crack at U.S. on Olympic ice

    There couldn't have been a more jarring situation to face than what the Canadian women's hockey team was up against Monday afternoon in Beijing. And yet the players, coaches and support staff didn't flinch. In a bizarre twist, the game was delayed by more than an hour over safety and security concerns. The Canadians didn't feel comfortable playing without there being further discussion around testing results, as it wasn't clear the Russian team, officially called the Russian Olympic Committee, h

  • Grotheer has big lead at midpoint of Olympic men's skeleton

    BEIJING (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia and Christopheer Grotheer of Germany have a slight difference of opinion at the midpoint of the men’s skeleton race at the Beijing Olympics. Dukurs says Grotheer cannot be caught. Grotheer politely disagrees. The standings after two runs suggest Dukurs might be right. Grotheer was the fastest in both heats Thursday at the Yanqing Sliding Center, leading fellow German slider Axel Jungk by seven-tenths of a second going into Friday’s final two slides. Grothe