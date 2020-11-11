How Biden won: The voters and demographic shifts key to unseating Trump

Donald Trump received more than 71 million votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Joe Biden, the president-elect, set to be inaugurated in January as the nation’s 46th president, received more than 76 million.

But in total, nearly 80 million people voted against the incumbent, despite earning a record number of votes for a losing candidate. That figure does not include the more than 80 million eligible voters who didn’t vote in this year’s presidential election at all.

But by any measure, voter turnout is on pace to break a century-old record despite sweeping voter suppression efforts, including the president’s own attempts to undermine mail-in ballots and the integrity of the election for months before the polls had even opened.

The president-elect won with a relatively straight-forward campaign: a repudiation of the sitting president and his administration, and a chance to stop the crises he created.

Election day polling found that a majority of voters – roughly two-thirds – were motivated by their opinion of the president when they cast their ballot, according to the Associated Press VoteCast survey. With that energy, the president-elect became only the third candidate since World War II to unseat a president after a single term.

While it’s unclear whether any other Democratic candidate could have done the same against a volatile Republican like Trump, in the midst of an unprecedented coronavirus emergency, the president-elect’s path to victory reveals a changing electorate and the kind of shifts among Democratic voters that will be critical for the party to follow in the elections to come.

The blue wall

Trump stunned election analysts when he broke down the so-called "blue wall” of the midwest, sweeping rust belt swing states Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania in 2016. Those victories were key to winning necessary electoral college votes to secure the presidency, despite Trump losing the popular vote by 3 million votes.

The state and the region endured transformative losses from coal, steel and auto manufacturing industry collapse, and Trump’s promise to revive the midwest mobilised thousands of voters. Despite his failures, the states provided him an enormous base of support.

It was clear then that Mr Biden’s path to a decisive win was through a restoration of that blue wall, or at least beginning to put the bricks back in place.

The results from the 2020 race show that the states are still very much battlegrounds, with Biden eking out wins by roughly 2.5 percentage points in Michigan and less than 1 per cent in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Trump saw even stronger support across 42 counties in Wisconsin than he received in 2016, and he received more than 365,000 more votes in Michigan in 2020 than he received four years ago. But gains in more rural and industrial areas in those states were outpaced by Biden’s support in midwest cities as well as populous suburban areas, part of a trend nationwide.

But the key to a rust belt victory was in Pennsylvania, which Trump won by nearly 50,000 votes in 2016, taking with it 20 crucial electoral college votes.

Biden climbed ahead of Barack Obama’s numbers in Erie County, which Trump flipped by 1.5 points in 2016. In 2020, Biden won it back by 1,500 votes. Across the state, Biden managed to chip away at Trump’s previous margins of victory, enough for the state to flip.

But the blue wall’s delicate restoration hangs in the balance – across those three key states, Biden flipped only seven counties, and Democrats will aim to build on those razor-thin margins in midterm elections to follow.

Young voters

A boom in civic engagement and political activity among young people over the last several years, from the Bernie Sanders campaign through the Sunrise Movement and efforts to combat the climate crisis, has swollen into a massively influential voting bloc.

Gen Z and millennial voters signed up in record numbers to work polls on election day and at early voting sites, and Turnout overall among younger people had spiked by 10 per cent from 2016; 50-52 per cent of voting-eligible young people within that age group cast ballots in the 2020 election, compared to 42-44 per cent in 2016, according to the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University.