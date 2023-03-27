Biden won SC, but Marianne Williamson tells Democrats to take her 2024 bid seriously

Marianne Williams, a self-help author and 2024 Democratic presidential contender, on Sunday in South Carolina touted her ability to improve the lives of working class Americans above and beyond that of President Joe Biden.

Williamson was the special guest of the South Carolina Democratic Party’s Black Caucus, invited to speak at the caucus’ second annual Sunday Dinner at Brookland Baptist Church.

It was Williamson’s first visit to the Palmetto State since announcing her candidacy for president earlier this month, part of a four-day swing with more visits planned in Columbia, Charleston and Florence.

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks with voters during an annual dinner hosted by the Black Caucus of the S.C. Democratic Party on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, S.C.

Williamson, who unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination in 2020 but dropped out before the state’s primary, is Biden’s first formal Democratic challenger, although her bid is a long shot in a state where Biden won the 2020 primary with nearly 49% of the vote. Biden has yet to announce whether he’s running, though it is anticipated.

Still, during Sunday’s dinner, Williamson delivered an impassioned and colorful speech before a crowd of Black voters, positing that she’s the right candidate for the nation’s highest office.

“It is time for us to return the Democratic Party to the unequivocal principle of advocacy for the working people of the United States,” Williamson said. “My belief is that we should end the unjust economic system that says to Americans, ‘Even though you live in the richest country in the world, somehow it’s complicated … to not have universal health care, tuition free college, free child care, paid family sick leave and livable wage.’”

Williamson, 70, is known for authoring several best-selling self-help books while serving as a spiritual guru to Oprah Winfrey. She also founded Project Angel Food, a nonprofit organization that began as a food delivery program to homebound people with AIDS and later expanded to people battling any critical illness.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, who delivered the keynote address during Sunday’s event, said that Black voters need to stand up and become the voice lacking in what she calls a timid Democratic Party.

“We need each and every one of you to become missionaries for true superman justice and the American way,” Cobb-Hunter said. “We as Democrats are so nice; we don’t want to step on anybody’s toes and we have to be super inclusive. But I’m here to tell you unless we get a Democratic Party that (has a backbone), we won’t have a chance (against Republicans).”

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, delivers the keynote address during the South Carolina Sunday Dinner, hosted by the Black Caucus of the S.C. Democratic Party on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina recently shifted to the front of presidential politics after the Democratic National Committee voted this year to overhaul its 2024 contest calendar, selecting South Carolina to replace Iowa as the first primary state.

Under the changes, South Carolina Democrats will vote Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire three days later. Georgia will vote a week later, followed by Michigan on Feb. 27.

Democrats say putting South Carolina first adds more diversity to the nominating contest, since Black voters make up two-thirds of the S.C. Democratic Party.

The S.C. Democratic Party will undergo a leadership change this year, after current Chairman Trav Robertson announced he will not seek reelection and instead will back Christale Spain. Catherine Fleming Bruce and Brandon Upson, chairman of the party’s Black Caucus, also are seeking to be the next chair.

The South Carolina Democratic Black Caucus claims to represent more than 800,000 Black Democrats within the state’s Democratic Party, aiming they say to offer solutions to problems that have historically plagued the Black community.

Not all S.C. Democrats appeared thrilled with the caucus’ invitation to Williamson.

“This is a great time to say I fully support and endorse President Joe Biden in his inevitable reelection campaign,” Jalen Elrod, the third vice chair of the party, tweeted Sunday. “He’s the most consequential and successful first term President since FDR and LBJ. We need real leaders for real challenges. Not New Age, best selling authors.”

Other guests at Sunday’s dinner included Michael Moore, a descendant of Robert Civil War hero Robert Smalls, who has announced plans to run for the 1st Congressional District.

Despite her challenge to Biden, Williamson emphasized Sunday the importance of civility and respect.

“I have no interest in any kind of personal put down of (Biden), who deserves the respect of the presidency — but we need a change,” Williamson said.