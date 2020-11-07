Biden won, a nation reacted. This is what a historic day in the US looked like.

It didn't take long for Joe Biden supporters to start celebrating across the country after he was named president-elect of the U.S. on Saturday morning.

News of Biden winning Pennsylvania – the state that gave him the electoral votes to pass the almighty 270 threshold – was reported by the Associated Press around 11:30 a.m. EST Saturday, and Americans soon flooded the streets in New York City, Washington, D.C. and beyond.

Some celebrators popped champagne, others danced, and many honked horns as Donald Trump became the first president since George H.W. Bush to be denied a second term in office by voters. While many celebrated, some supporters of President Donald Trump flocked to state capitols as encouraged by a campaign called "Stop the Steal," an effort to delegitimize the vote count that was booted from Facebook for spreading misinformation and inciting violence.

View photos Demonstrators celebrate after the 2020 Presidential Election is called for President-elect Joe Biden, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. More

The victory is also a historic one for Kamala Harris. The California senator will be the first female and the first female person of color to be named vice president of the U.S.

Here's a look at how folks marked a monumental day in American history.









View photos A man celebrates in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn after Joe Biden was declared winner. More





View photos People celebrate on Black Lives Matter Plaza across from the White House in Washington, D.C. More





View photos A supporter of President Donald Trump shouts during a rally outside the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix. More





View photos A supporters of President-elect Joe Biden waves a flag in celebration in Wilmington, Delaware. More

