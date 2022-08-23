Biden weighs canceling $10,000 in student loan debt, decision as soon as Wednesday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce a long-awaited decision as soon as Wednesday whether to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt, according to sources familiar with discussions, as the White House nears a self-imposed deadline for a final call.

After weighing action for months, the president is expected to announce a decision after he returns to the White House from vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Del. Any action would likely include extending a moratorium on federal student loan payments that was implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.

The president has said he would make a decision by Aug. 31. Biden faces increasing pressure from progressive Democrats to cancel an even larger share of debt for Americans who took federal loans to pay for college. But some Democratic economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, worry about the risk of debt cancelation exacerbating 40-year-high inflation.

What the president is considering

The parameters are still unclear. But the White House has zeroed in on a plan that would cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, according to sources familiar with talks, a figure Biden campaigned on.

The debt cancellation would be limited to borrowers with family incomes of $125,000 or less and it would apply only to people with federal loans, not private ones.

More than 43 million people have federal student loan debt in the U.S., and the average borrower has about $37,000, according to data compiled by the Education Data Initiative. The outstanding federal loan balance is about $1.6 trillion.

