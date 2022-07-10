Biden weighs authority to declare abortion-related public health emergency after Roe overturned

Biden speaks about protecting access to reproductive health care services at the White House in Washington

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he has asked his administration to consider whether he has authority to declare an abortion-related public health emergency in wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The comments come after Biden on Friday signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies.

Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own party to take action after the landmark decision last month to overturn Roe v. Wade, which upended roughly 50 years of protections for women's reproductive rights.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford)