Biden warns Republicans will seek a nationwide abortion ban, arrest women who cross state lines

Francesca Chambers, Michael Collins and Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden warned Friday that Republicans will seek a nationwide abortion ban, if they win the majority in November, and said states that already have restrictions in place would would try to arrest women who seek care elsewhere.

"I don't think people believe that's going to happen. But it's going to happen, and it's going to telegraph to the whole country that this...is a gigantic deal," Biden said.

The president made the comments during a virtual meeting with Democratic governors from nine states, including New York, Illinois and Oregon, who have committed to protecting abortion rights.

Access to abortion care is now regulated by each state after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had established a constitutional right to abortion.

Biden returned to Washington on Thursday evening from Europe, where he was attending the Group of Seven and NATO summits. He said at a news conference in Madrid at the conclusion of the trip that he supports a carveout to the filibuster for abortion rights.

WHERE THE ABORTION FIGHT GOES FROM HERE: Roe overruled, but the battle will continue

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington on June 24, 2022, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
During his meeting with governors, Biden acknowledged that Democrats do not currently have the votes to change the filibuster. He predicted that if his party fails to keep its majority in the Senate, “we’re going to be in a situation where the Republicans are going to pass a nationwide prohibition consistent with what the Supreme Court ruled.”

“The choice is clear: We either elect federal senators and representatives who will codify Roe,” he said, or Republicans “will try to ban abortion nationwide.”

WHAT TO KNOW: Supreme Court overturning Roe sparks rapid law changes, confusion and uncertainty

'OUTRAGEOUS' AND 'DESTABILIZING': Biden backs change to filibuster rules to codify abortion and privacy rights into law

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden warns of arrests, nationwide ban on abortion

